Josh Furlong's AP Top 25: A quieter weekend strengthens resume for a handful of teams

SALT LAKE CITY — In a weekend that had chaos written all over it, there was very little drama — at least in terms of some penultimate weekend upsets.

No, the top 14 teams ranked this last weekend in the Associated Press Top 25 poll avoided a loss — even if it meant Utah had to make an improbable comeback to preserve a win and make that a possibility.

But there were a few results that added some weight to some teams' resume with a week left in the regular season.

The following is the ballot I submitted to the Associated Press that will be counted in the consensus rankings that will be released Sunday afternoon.

1. Ohio State

The Buckeyes were without star wide receivers Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate, but used a strong second half performance to overwhelm an outmatched Rutgers team who tried to keep in close in the first half. At this point, it's all about seeing if Ohio State can beat Michigan this week.

2. Indiana

The Hoosiers were on a bye week, so no movement here. Barring some massive collapse, Indiana will go undefeated during the regular season and is primed for a top spot should Ohio State drop another rivalry game to Michigan — or a win in the Big Ten title game.

3. Texas A&M

A 48-0 win over a one-win FCS team isn't going to move the needle ... or a bump in the rankings.

4. Georgia

A 35-3 win over a one-win American team is also not going to move the needle.

5. Ole Miss

The biggest news surrounding Ole Miss this week had nothing to do with their on-field play — the team was on a bye — but that of the future of head coach Lane Kiffin. Happy Egg Bowl everyone!

6. Oregon

In what may have been the most penalized game of all time — I'm being mostly hyperbolic here — Oregon overwhelmed former Pac-12 foe USC to add weight to its playoff resume. I didn't move Oregon past Ole Miss simply because the Rebels have two top-25 wins and the Ducks just have USC — though in convincing fashion. It's really like a 1A and 1B scenario right now.

7. Texas Tech

It was a bye week for Texas Tech, but a Big 12 championship is within reach. Even at 10-1 it's not a guarantee — a road test against an improved West Virginia team awaits — but it feels like a foregone conclusion.

8. Oklahoma

Against a difficult Missouri team, Oklahoma found another level late to pull away — far from a guarantee. The Sooners feature one of the best defenses, and John Mateer is mostly looking like he's back to pre-injury form.

9. Notre Dame

Jeremiyah Love cannot be stopped, and may have taken another step to being the favorite for the Heisman. Also, for all the resume talk surrounding Notre Dame, a 63-point win against a Power Four team will certainly help the conversation. Doubt Notre Dame all you want, but they're playing like one of the best teams in the country.

10. Alabama

A 56-0 win over a three-win FCS team will also not move the needle. But a road rivalry game this week will do the trick!

In consideration (alphabetical): Arizona, Navy, San Diego State, SMU, South Florida, UNLV, Washington

