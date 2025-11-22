Balanced scoring and strong second half leads BYU women to win over Weber State

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

PROVO — For the second time in the past three seasons, BYU women's basketball improves to 6-0 to begin the season after a 79-62 win over Weber State.

It was the eleventh straight win for the Cougars over their in-state opponent, with the Wildcats last win over BYU coming in Dec. 2009.

The Cougars, who were shorthanded entering the game, lost starting freshman guard Olivia Hamlin to an injury in the second quarter. Delaney Gibb missed her second-straight game and was seen sporting a boot on her right foot.

Despite being down key players, BYU head coach Lee Cummard's bench stepped up big time as they finished with 29 points as part of a balanced scoring diet from the Cougars. All nine players that entered the game scored with four players reaching double-digits.

"We got great minutes from people off the bench today," Cummard said. "Ari came in and showed some poise and got us organized a little bit. Braeden, Bola and Hattie also contributed greatly. I think those reps are going to pay off."

Lara Rohkohl led BYU in scoring as she scored a season-high 18 points, with 16 of them coming in the second half. The Cougars switched up their gameplan in the second half in order to attack the mismatch on the pick and roll and allow their bigs to get open shots near the basket.

"In the first half, (Weber State) were switching quite a bit, and we felt that that's a good matchup for Bola and Lara to roll and have a guard on them," Cummard said. "We got some really good looks that put us in advantage right away. It was one of the things that we adjusted because of the way that they were playing defensively."

It was a back-and-forth first half for both teams with nine lead changes. The Wildcats got out to an early lead but some great three-point shooting from BYU propelled them into the lead. Hattie Ogden banged home two triples off the bench as she was one of three Cougars to make two threes in the game.

Weber State guard Hannah Robbins led all scorers with 19 points, while Antoniette Emma-Nnopu finished with 17 points and eight assists to lead the Wildcats in assists.

Arielle Mackey-Williams scored all 11 of her points in the first half before freshman standout Sydney Benally took over for BYU in the second half. With the Cougars holding onto a halftime lead, they never relinquished control of the game again, despite effort from Weber State.

The native of New Mexico, Benally, helped execute the Cougars' second half gameplan to perfection. Benally was able to set her teammates up for easy buckets as she finished the game with nine points and nine assists.

Benally also helped set the tone in the final period of play as BYU locked down on defense and held the Wildcats to just eight points, shutting the door on a potential comeback.

"I think just locking in our details and our habits," Benally said. "It was definitely a tale of two stories, first half and second half. I think as a team, we were able to guard and just bring on our pressure, because that's what fuels us on our offensive end."

The Cougars continue to find ways to pull away from teams in the second half no matter who is on the court from them.

"I thought our toughness was in question in the first half," Cummard said. They outrebounded us, they were getting loose balls. I think we showed a lot more toughness in the second half. Played a lot more connected on both sides of the basketball in the second half, and looked more like us."

BYU will look to improve on their hot start to the season as they travel to the Virgin Islands for some Thanksgiving hoops as they take on Virginia Tech. The Wildcats fall to 2-4 and Jenteal Jackson's team will be back in action next Wednesday when they face off against the Utes in Salt Lake City.

When asked about the status of Hamlin and Gibb, Cummard was unsure about their availability for next week's trip.

"I don't know about Liv," Cummard said. "It sounds like she got her ankle pretty good. I think they're getting some imaging right now and I would say probably day to day."

As for Gibb, Cummard is preparing for his team to be without their leading scorer for their first game in the Virgin Islands.

"We'll have to wait and see. It's all about how she responds to the rehab that she's doing."