Chris Paul hints at retirement from NBA with video before Clippers-Hornets game in his home state

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Los Angeles Clippers point guard Chris Paul hinted at his potential retirement prior to the team's 131-116 win against the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday, in what is expected to be his final game in his home state of North Carolina.

The Winston-Salem native released a video on social media about 90 minutes before tipoff showing highlights of him playing for several NBA teams throughout his 21-year professional career. The video also includes Paul from childhood through high school and his days playing at Wake Forest and getting drafted into the league.

In the post on X, Paul wrote "Back in NC!!! What a ride…Still so much left…GRATEFUL for this last one!!"

After the game, Paul declined interview requests to speak about his future through the team's public relations staff and quietly left the Spectrum Center walking alongside a staff member wearing a brown plaid flannel coat.

He later met up with some family members who'd come to see the game and exchanged hugs.

Paul had three points, eight assists and three rebounds on Saturday, helping him become the first NBA player in history with at least 20,000 points, 12,000 assists and 6,000 rebounds.

He is expected to address reporters when the team returns to Los Angeles sometime before Tuesday night's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Clippers play at Cleveland on Sunday night.

James Harden, who scored 55 points against the Hornets, said he didn't see Paul's video before the game but knows the end of his career was inevitable.

"Twenty-one years, at some point you know it's going to end," Harden said. "And I think he has already started his transition. Obviously he is still traveling and playing now, but his transition after the (season) is going to be pretty seamless. He is always on the phone, making calls and in meetings and things like that. I'm definitely taking notes from him for whenever that time comes from me."

Harden said Paul's impact on the NBA has been immense.

"President of the Players Association, on the court having some really good runs with some different teams, just being a really good point guard," Harden said. "I think he's No. 2 (all time) in assists and he has impacted the game and winning everywhere he went."

The 40-year-old Paul signed a one-year deal to return to the Clippers prior to the season.

"I don't want to talk about no one retiring," Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said before the game. "It's a tough time especially when you put so much work in your life to play this game. When it's over and coming to an end, for me it was dark days because it's something you have done your whole life. Unbelievable career, and somebody as a point guard who has impacted the game in a positive way.,"

Lue added that he is "happy he is able to come back home to end his career."

Paul was not available for comment before the game.

Paul came into the game averaging 2.5 points and 3.3 assists per game in a limited role for the Clippers.

A 12-time NBA All-Star, Paul was the New Orleans Hornets' fifth overall pick in 2005 and has been selected to the NBA All-Defensive first team seven times. He has played for seven different NBA teams and this is his second stint with the Clippers. He is also a two-time gold medalist at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics.

