The future of automotive collision repair is already here in Utah

While the 21st century is still young, it's already clear that it will be defined as an age of technological disruptions. Changes in software, equipment and communication methods have altered the way jobs across each industry are done, and throughout the last 25 years, companies in Utah have played a critical role in driving those innovations. Now, another business on the Wasatch Front is setting itself apart with modern machinery.

This summer, Young Collision Center partnered with Kinetic to bring state-of-the-art equipment to their operation in South Layton — and it's already having an effect on customer expectations.

"As vehicles evolve, so do repair needs," said Chris Hudson, director of Young Collision Center. "Properly restoring a car or truck takes more than fixing mechanical and aesthetic problems. The promise that we make to our customers is that we'll ensure their ride is safe, which is why this Kinetic partnership makes sense. It's improved our accuracy, reduced shop times and helped us deliver a better experience to those who do business with us."

From first glance, Kinetic's recalibration device looks like space-age tech. Featuring a large, rotating turntable as well as a moving robotic arm, the machine uses sensors to recalibrate accident deterrence and avoidance systems — restoring an automobile's lane assist, blind spot detection, mandatory braking, backup collision and adaptive cruise control capabilities. By hand, this task can take hours. Kinetic's machine, however, can not only complete this job in minutes, but do so 10 times more accurately.

Photo: Young Automotive Group

Young Collision Center is far from the only operation to understand the potential of this technology. Based in California, Kinetic operates seven hubs from the Bay Area to Las Vegas, where shops are given access to a recalibration robot. That said, the Utah company is the only one in the state using this technology and they're made even more unique by housing a Kinetic arm at their facility.

"Prior to the move, we used to take machines to a local hub," Hudson said. "When we began to see greater demand, the people at Kinetic were very open to a conversation about relocation. Our technicians have dedicated hours of training to learn how to best operate this tool, and it's stopped us from having to tow vehicles to another spot. We've cut down the time and money we need to finish projects, and that's allowed us to provide customers with greater value."

Apart from restoration jobs, the Kinetic robot has also been used to recalibrate sensors on lifted vehicles, adjusting systems to account for added height. A dealership with a Fox Factory partnership, Young Chevrolet used the device recently on a 2025 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ — a modified vehicle worth over $200,000.

Young Collision Center — which has been distinguished as an I-CAR Gold Class operation — has received attention for several actions outside of housing the Kinetic arm. Throughout this year alone, they've engaged in multiple charitable initiatives and hosted a variety of car shows. Their customers have also been able to gain access to unique offerings, such as their vehicle service contracts.

Known as a VSC, these agreements aid Young Automotive Group customers who have to pay a deductible before repairs. When drivers sign one, they're able to have half of that expense credited up to $1,000. Additionally, their vehicle is placed at the front of repair waitlists.

Photo: Young Automotive Group

"Planning for collisions is obviously a challenge," said Hudson. "They're unpredictable, and we'd all like to believe that we're exempt from having to deal with accidents. Unfortunately, things happen to even the best drivers. With VSCs, we encourage buyers to look at what their circumstance would be if they were involved in a wreck, and what might prove valuable to them in that circumstance."

A division within the Young Automotive Group, Young Collision Center's growth has been a part of the business' notable expansion. In 2025 alone, the organization added five new dealerships to their operation and finished facility upgrades for three of their locations.

"What I love about the Young Automotive Group is our commitment to setting industry standards," Hudson said. "So often, we see businesses open a new operation, but fail to invest in it or take it seriously. The reason that we're able to bring in the Kinetic arm and deliver leading value to our customers is because our executive team understands what it takes to thrive. This acumen has been at the crux of our growth for over 100 years, and we can't wait to see what the next 100 looks like."

