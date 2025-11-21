Giants QB Jaxson Dart remains in concussion protocol and won't play at Detroit

By The Associated Press | Posted - Nov. 21, 2025 at 9:39 a.m.

 
New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart, center, looks to throw during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, in Chicago.

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart, center, looks to throw during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart will miss a second consecutive game because of a concussion.

Interim coach Mike Kafka said Friday that Dart remains in the NFL's concussion protocol and will not play Sunday at Detroit. Journeyman Jameis Winston is set to start again in Dart's absence, with Russell Wilson backing up.

Dart was knocked out of the Giants' game against the Bears on Nov. 9 after taking a hit to the head. He did not play last weekend when New York hosted Green Bay.

The team hoped Dart would progress quickly enough to get cleared to face the Lions. The 22-year-old was a limited participant in practices Wednesday and Thursday and would have needed to take part fully Friday to play.

Winston was 19 of 29 for 201 yards passing with a rushing touchdown and an interception in a 27-20 loss to the Packers that dropped New York to 2-9 this season.

The Associated Press

