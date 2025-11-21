Zelenskyy say he won't betray Ukrainian interests in US-led peace process

KYIV — President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday he would not betray Ukraine's interests in a U.S.-led peace process, warning that Kyiv faces a choice between losing a key partner and its national dignity at one of the most perilous moments in its history.

The 28-point plan that the United States has presented to Ukraine endorses some of Moscow's demands and leaves security guarantees for Kyiv vague. Two people familiar with the matter said Washington threatened to cut key support for Kyiv if it did not agree to the framework of the proposal.

In a somber video statement, Zelenskyy pledged to work with the United States on the plan but said he expects more political pressure over the next week. He urged Ukrainians to remain united in the face of what he said were additional attempts by Russia to derail the peace process.

"Now is one of the most difficult moments of our history. Now, the pressure on Ukraine is one of the heaviest," he said.

"Now, Ukraine can face a very difficult choice — either losing dignity or risk losing a major partner."

Russia is grinding forward on the battlefield and pounding Ukraine's energy system with missiles and drones as a domestic political crisis unfolds over a massive corruption probe involving senior officials and business elites.

Washington has presented Ukraine with terms that include that Kyiv cede additional territory, curb the size of its military and be barred from joining NATO.