Rideshare driver arrested, accused of sexually assaulting passenger

An Uber driver was arrested early Tuesday for investigation of rape and accused of assaulting a woman passenger.

SALT LAKE CITY — A rideshare driver was arrested early Tuesday and accused of sexually assaulting a passenger.

Julio Arroyo Mendoza, 39, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of rape.

Police say Mendoza is an Uber driver and was giving a ride to a 23-year-old University of Utah student who ordered a ride to the Research Park area.

"(The woman) stated that at one point in the drive, Julio stopped the vehicle and got into the back seat with her and began to tell her that he loved her," and then sexually assaulted her, according to a police booking affidavit.

The assault happened a few blocks from the Huntsman Mental Health Institute, 501 Chipeta Way, police said. After the attack, the woman says she managed to exit the vehicle and then had a friend pick her up and drive her to the institute where she reported what had happened, the affidavit states.

"Based on the initial investigation, Julio Arroyo Mendoza was arrested for rape, and during the investigation, he stated that his plans were to return to Peru, where he is from," according to allegations in the arrest report.

A university spokeswoman says the police department is offering victim advocate services to the woman.

