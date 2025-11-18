UDOT seeks public feedback on next phase of Mountain View Corridor conversion to freeway

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

HERRIMAN — The Utah Department of Transportation released plans for the next phase of converting Mountain View Corridor into a freeway and are looking for public feedback.

Mountain View Corridor stretches north to south along the western edge of Salt Lake County and Utah County. With the amount of growth and traffic in Utah, UDOT is slowly converting the highway into a freeway. Portions of Mountain View Corridor are already under construction in Saratoga Springs.

"This is the next step in UDOT's long-term plan to make Mountain View Corridor a fully functioning freeway from I-80 in Salt Lake County to state Route 73 in Utah County, with options to bike, walk and take transit nearby. By 2050, UDOT engineers expect this segment of Mountain View Corridor will see more than 150,000 daily trips," UDOT said in a statement.

The next phase of plans will affect Mountain View Corridor between Porter Rockwell Boulevard in Herriman and Old Bingham Highway in West Jordan. Construction on this phase is expected to begin in 2027.

Construction plans include two general purpose lanes in each direction, built within the existing median, plus 25 new bridges and new ramps to connect the future freeway to the existing divided highway. Thirteen of the bridges will impact cross streets.

The public is invited to a public hearing on Wednesday, Nov. 19, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Midas Creek Elementary in Riverton to learn about the plans and the environmental impacts of the project. Public comment on the plans is open until Dec. 1.

"Anyone who drives this area knows it's getting busier every day," UDOT project manager Oanh Le-Spradlin said. "That's why we've planned ahead, so we can transform this highway into a free-flowing freeway that keeps people moving safely and predictably for years to come."

Much of the construction thus far on Mountain View Corridor has been building frontage roads to allow for the freeway lanes to be built in between.

"This approach minimizes construction impacts to drivers and residents and businesses nearby," Le-Spradlin said.

In Utah County, Mountain View Corridor is just one of many transportation projects occurring. While Mountain View is converted into a freeway, Pioneer Crossing is undergoing improvements and expansion that will include flex lanes, and 2100 South will go through a similar process to Mountain View to have an elevated freeway above and in between the existing divided highway.