BYU, Utah continue climb in latest AP Top 25 rankings after weekend blowout wins

By Josh Furlong, KSL.com | Posted - Nov. 16, 2025 at 12:14 p.m.

 
Save Story

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — The hopes of a Big 12 title game appearance got even closer to reality for BYU on Saturday.

Coming off the team's first loss of the season to conference-leading Texas Tech a week prior, the Cougars bounced back in big fashion and defeated a visiting TCU Horned Frogs team looking to complicate BYU's title game path.

The Horned Frogs never stood a chance.

The 44-13 win at LaVell Edwards Stadium was a big step forward to the Cougars securing a ticket to rematch the Red Raiders in Arlington, Texas. A tough road test against Cincinnati is still on the docket, but BYU is securely in the driver's seat.

With the win, BYU continued to inch up in a loaded top half of the latest Associated Press Top 25 rankings. The Cougars moved up one spot to No. 11, jumping a Texas team who suffered its third loss of the season.

The Cougars remain the second-highest ranked team from the Big 12, with Texas Tech moving up to No. 6 — a two spot jump and a tie with Oregon after a blowout win over UCF.

Utah got another jump in the rankings, too, after a blowout win on the road against a pass-heavy Baylor team who threatened to make it a close game in the first half before Byrd Ficklin exploded on the scene to lift the Utes to another dominant win.

It wasn't the cleanest game for the Utah defense, but a couple interceptions — including a pick six by Scooby Davis — and a 380-yard team rushing effort was enough to secure another win and move the Utes to No. 13 as the third-highest ranked team.

Utah holds an outside shot to have an opportunity at a Big 12 title game appearance but needs rival BYU (and a few other results) to lose a game for that possibility to be on the table.

Sneaking in to the end of the rankings at No. 25 is Houston, who was on a bye week, as the only other remaining Big 12 team ranked after Cincinnati dropped a game over the weekend. Arizona and Arizona State both received votes this week.

The top three teams stayed the same for another week, with Ohio State at the top with 57 first-place votes, followed by Indiana (8) and Texas A&M (1). Behind the three undefeated teams is No. 4 Georgia, followed by No. 5 Ole Miss.

Alabama, which was previously ranked No. 4, fell all the way to No. 10 after a loss to Oklahoma. Fellow SEC team Texas dropped seven spots to No. 17 after a loss to Georgia.

The third installment of the College Football Playoff rankings will be released Tuesday night, where BYU and Utah are both inside the top 15 and likely to inch up after weekend wins.

For the full rankings see below, or click here.

Most recent College stories

Related topics

College SportsUtah UtesSportsCollegeBYU Cougars
Josh is the sports director at KSL.com and beat writer covering University of Utah athletics — primarily football, men’s and women's basketball and gymnastics. He is also an Associated Press Top 25 voter for college football.
KSL.com Beyond Series

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  