Josh Furlong's AP Top 25: Georgia, Oklahoma shake up top 10 with weekend wins

WACO, Texas — A weekend shuffling altered the landscape of college football, with Oklahoma making a name for itself while Texas took a step back.

What it means remains to be seen, especially with two weeks left in the regular season, but the top teams are starting to solidify a little more. As such, the 12-team College Football Playoff landscape is taking shape.

The following is the ballot I submitted to the Associated Press that will be counted in the consensus rankings that will be released Sunday afternoon.

1. Ohio State

Another week, another Ohio State dominant victory. And sure, Nico Iamaleava wasn't available for opponent UCLA, but Ohio State was without stars Carnell Tate and Jeremiah Smith (mostly) and had no problems rolling.

2. Indiana

Fernando Mendoza continues his strong — maybe Heisman winning? — season, throwing for four touchdowns and 299 passing yards on an incredibly efficient 22-of-24 passing in a 24-point win over Wisconsin.

3. Texas A&M

Upset alert? In one of the biggest scares of the weekend, Texas A&M maintained its undefeated streak with 28 unanswered points in the second half to squeak past South Carolina. It was the largest comeback in school history, and enough to maintain their spot at No. 3.

4. Georgia

Georgia is coming into playoff form with the calendar in November, and Texas becomes the latest victim to a dominant Bulldogs team. It wasn't always pretty for Georgia early this season, but Kirby Smart's squad appears to be legit. Texas A&M should be looking over its shoulder.

5. Ole Miss

There were many reasons why Ole Miss could have dropped Saturday's game against Florida, falling short like in years past. But Lane Kiffin — even with Florida fans chanting for him to come to Gainesville — has a special season on his hands in Oxford. Could Ole Miss actually get to the finish line as one of the best teams?

6. Oregon

The Friday night voodoo magic had little effect on Oregon, who easily got past Minnesota. Dante Moore threw for two touchdowns and is already looking ahead to the next week.

7. Texas Tech

There was no letdown a week after an emotional win against BYU at home. The Red Raiders can smell a playoff berth, and they're not slowing down just yet. There's a legit case to be made that Texas Tech is ranked too low and should be a top-five team. I'd listen to your plea.

8. Oklahoma

Oklahoma's defense absolutely frustrated Alabama's offense, and the storybook season of Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson. The Sooners took a big step forward, and John Mateer appears closer to pre-surgery form — a scary thought for opponents.

9. Alabama

Alabama is flawed, which isn't all that surprising given the team's struggles containing the run. That all came to a head Saturday against the Sooners. The Crimson Tide remain one of the best teams in the country, but they're vulnerable, too.

10. Notre Dame

Despite a win, the Fighting Irish fall back one spot as a result of Oklahoma leap-frogging them. With that said, this Notre Dame team remains legit, and took it to a hot Pittsburgh team. With a quick 14-0 start, there was never really a doubt on Saturday.

In consideration (alphabetical): Arizona State, Cincinnati, East Carolina, Houston, Navy, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, SMU, Tulane, UNLV

