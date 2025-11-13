The future of search: How artificial intelligence is transforming the way we find businesses

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

You probably remember a time — not too long ago — when looking for a local business meant asking your friend for a recommendation or flipping through the yellow pages.

Then just a few years later, searches shifted to Googling basic keywords like "plumber in my city" or "ice cream near me." Today, both of those practices seem positively quaint.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has transformed every quick search into a dynamic experience with endless options for personalized results. Your "ice cream near me" search now could be "find locally made ice cream near me with dairy-free options, indoor seating, and the highest ratings."

No more scrolling through pages of Google results when you can get personalized answers in seconds. Even if you don't want a personalized answer, Google gives you an automatic AI summary of your search! This shift is revolutionizing how people discover and connect with businesses.

According to brand-new data from consulting firm McKinsey & Company, 50% of internet users are already using AI-powered search. McKinsey also predicts that $750 billion of consumer spending will flow through AI search by 2028.

Basically, if you're a business owner wondering how AI will impact internet searching and consumer behavior, you're already behind! Here are the basics you need to know about the future of search and how it affects business.

From keywords to conversations

The major shift in search engine use is the ability to go from typing short keywords to asking full, natural-language questions. Since AI understands context, it delivers more specific, helpful results to users.

AI searches can save you time by telling you which businesses are open, what prices might be like, and other relevant information that prospective customers want to know in making their decision.

Depending on what platform you're using, AI can also tailor results using your location, habits, and preferences. Predictive suggestions can appear before you even search.

This totally changes the game for businesses who have perfected their search engine optimization (SEO) strategy over the years. They're now forced to focus on relevance and context rather than simply SEO keywords.

Uzi Dvir, CIO of WalkMe tells Techopedia "You no longer have to do the work of combing through stacks of results. What's not as obvious is how AI-powered search will become integrated into employee workflows as businesses adopt powerful GenAI tools that account for a company's entire data context." Dvir also predicts dramatic productivity gains because AI will understand needs and get people what they want in a fast, digestible format.

Challenges and opportunities with AI search

Like Spiderman teaches us, with great power also comes great responsibility. While AI unleashes a flood of advantages on both the consumer and business ends, there are also challenges to be faced.

Concerns include bias, false results or factual mistakes, privacy, and a company's responsibility to use AI tools transparently and judiciously.

There are also pitfalls businesses need to avoid.

McKinsey & Company says, "The result of this tectonic shift in the consumer landscape is that unprepared brands may experience a decline in traffic from the traditional search channels: anywhere from 20 to 50 percent."

The consulting firm explains that winning brands will take action to improve visibility on both AI search summaries and AI platforms. Brands will have to rethink their approach to digital content and organic search.

On the positive side, businesses can use AI tools to connect with customers more effectively.

Jorge Castro writes in a recent Forbes article that the future of SEO is bright, and AI is the key to unlocking its full potential. Castro's tips for businesses include regularly auditing SEO strategy and identifying areas where AI can help, staying informed about how AI is shaping search behaviors, and focusing on creating user-centric content that meets both human and AI expectations.

