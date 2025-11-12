Family speaks out about missing Utah woman's disappearance from California's central coast

SALT LAKE CITY — The family of a Utah woman who went missing a week ago in California believes they know the person she was traveling with prior to her disappearance.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said Danielle Staley, 35, of Holladay, was reported missing after being at a bonfire with a group of people near Rio Del Mar State Beach last Thursday night, Nov. 6.

According to Zach West, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, Staley had been traveling with a friend for over a month — the pair arrived in the Santa Cruz area, near Aptos Beach in Rio Del Mar, a little more than a week ago.

The sheriff's office says it believes Staley "may be at risk, and foul play may be involved," the department announced on Facebook page announced.

Staley stands about 5-foot-6, with blond hair, and was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and leopard-print leggings, police said.

Gabrielle Staley described her sister Danielle as a loving, caring person who always does what she can to help people.

"She doesn't have much, but she'll give you everything she has," Gabrielle Staley said.

The woman's stepfather, Slade Holtry, told KSL.com Staley had been traveling with a man who she had been in an on-and-off relationship with.

Holtry said the pair ventured off on their journey to California in late September, but the family had been in contact with her since then, up until last week.

"Her mother talked to her the day before she disappeared," he said.

West said Staley and her friend met some people at the beach and had a bonfire. The friend then somehow separated from the group, and Staley couldn't be found the next day, even though her belongings were still on the beach.

Staley has gone silent since then, which the family said is unusual.

"She always video calls her mom, (to) take a look at her cats and talk to her mom," Holtry said.

He also noted that the family had been able to keep tabs on her whereabouts from her device, until Staley reached the area near where she was reported missing.

Holtry said the family has been concerned ever since the two left because the man had allegedly been abusive to her in the past.

"​​We've been trying to get her away from him for years and years," he told KSL.com.

The Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office said it is hoping to identify others who were at the beach on the night of the bonfire; they are also working with local businesses to scour surveillance footage that may present some clues, according to West.

In the meantime, Holtry and Gabrielle Staley traveled to the area to hang flyers up in hopes that someone will recognize her face and can help locate her.

West said the department has received numerous tips from people claiming to have seen Staley, and detectives intend to follow up on those.

As of now, police don't suspect that she has traveled outside the county, so the Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office is the only agency currently investigating.

West said that Staley's friend is cooperating with police.

Those with information are asked to call the Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office at 831-471-1121.