Feds aiding in Lehi fire investigation that destroyed under-construction complex

LEHI — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has joined the investigation into a large fire over the weekend at an apartment complex construction site in Lehi's Traverse Mountain area.

The investigation is back underway Wednesday after a temporary halt, a city official confirmed.

Crews stopped investigating the fire Monday due to safety concerns, including damaged cranes.

"The cranes were taken down last night — (the) investigation has now safely been able to begin," Jeanteil Livingston, spokesperson for Lehi, told KSL.com Wednesday.

On Sunday, the massive fire erupted at what was intended to be Alta Vista, a 304-unit multifamily development located at 5222 N. Mountain Point Blvd.

Due to the gravity of the fire and the amount of damage done, Livingston said she didn't have a timeline as to how long the investigation may take, and more information may become available early next week.

On Wednesday, ATF's Denver division, which oversees the Rocky Mountain, area posted on X that ATF's national response team was in Lehi "to investigate major fires, explosions & bombings alongside local partners."

The Lehi Fire Department is leading the fire investigation.

Wood Partners broke ground on the development in March, and it was slated to be completed sometime in 2027, the firm said in a news release earlier this year.

Visible flames and a plume of black smoke towered over the structures and could be seen for miles throughout portions of Utah County and the south end of the Salt Lake Valley on Sunday while the fire raged.

Crews from multiple fire agencies assisted in containing the blaze.

Lehi Fire Chief Jeremy Craft told reporters Sunday that he couldn't say whether the fire was suspicious or not, and that arson dogs may be brought in at some point to sniff for any fire accelerant.