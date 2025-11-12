Feds aiding in Lehi fire investigation that destroyed under-construction complex

By Curtis Booker, KSL.com | Updated - Nov. 12, 2025 at 10:40 p.m. | Posted - Nov. 12, 2025 at 10:31 p.m.

 
The investigation into a large structure fire in Lehi will resume after being temporarily halted due to safety concerns, officials confirmed Wednesday.

The investigation into a large structure fire in Lehi will resume after being temporarily halted due to safety concerns, officials confirmed Wednesday. (Shishir Dixit)

Save Story
KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • Federal investigators joined the probe into a Lehi construction site fire.
  • The investigation resumed Wednesday after safety concerns halted it earlier this week.
  • The fire, at Alta Vista development, drew attention with visible flames and smoke.

LEHI — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has joined the investigation into a large fire over the weekend at an apartment complex construction site in Lehi's Traverse Mountain area.

The investigation is back underway Wednesday after a temporary halt, a city official confirmed.

Crews stopped investigating the fire Monday due to safety concerns, including damaged cranes.

"The cranes were taken down last night — (the) investigation has now safely been able to begin," Jeanteil Livingston, spokesperson for Lehi, told KSL.com Wednesday.

On Sunday, the massive fire erupted at what was intended to be Alta Vista, a 304-unit multifamily development located at 5222 N. Mountain Point Blvd.

Due to the gravity of the fire and the amount of damage done, Livingston said she didn't have a timeline as to how long the investigation may take, and more information may become available early next week.

On Wednesday, ATF's Denver division, which oversees the Rocky Mountain, area posted on X that ATF's national response team was in Lehi "to investigate major fires, explosions & bombings alongside local partners."

The Lehi Fire Department is leading the fire investigation.

Wood Partners broke ground on the development in March, and it was slated to be completed sometime in 2027, the firm said in a news release earlier this year.

Visible flames and a plume of black smoke towered over the structures and could be seen for miles throughout portions of Utah County and the south end of the Salt Lake Valley on Sunday while the fire raged.

Crews from multiple fire agencies assisted in containing the blaze.

Lehi Fire Chief Jeremy Craft told reporters Sunday that he couldn't say whether the fire was suspicious or not, and that arson dogs may be brought in at some point to sniff for any fire accelerant.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

Related stories

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

Utah housingUtahUtah CountyPolice & Courts
Curtis Booker is a reporter for KSL.com.
KSL.com Beyond Series
KSL.com Beyond Business

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  