Delays expected on I-15 in Bountiful from dump truck crash

By Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com | Updated - Nov. 12, 2025 at 2:06 p.m. | Posted - Nov. 12, 2025 at 12:20 p.m.

 
Several vehicles crashed on northbound I-15 at 400 North, including a dump truck that caught fire and spilled gravel in Bountiful.

Several vehicles crashed on northbound I-15 at 400 North, including a dump truck that caught fire and spilled gravel in Bountiful. (Utah Highway Patrol)

1 photo
Save Story

BOUNTIFUL — One person was critically injured after a dump truck crashed and caught fire on I-15 in Bountiful on Wednesday.

Several vehicles, including a couple of semitrucks, crashed on northbound I-15 at 400 North. One vehicle was a dump truck that caught fire and spilled gravel onto the southbound side of the highway, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Mike Alexander said.

The dump truck driver and a couple of other people are in critical condition from the crash, Alexander said. Further details on how many people were injured were not immediately available.

All of southbound I-15 was closed to clean up the gravel, but it had reopened by 1:30 p.m.. Northbound traffic has two lanes open and major delays are expected throughout the afternoon, Alexander said.

This story will be updated.

Photos

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

Davis CountyPolice & CourtsUtah
Cassidy Wixom is an award-winning reporter for KSL.com. She covers Utah County communities, arts and entertainment, and breaking news. Cassidy graduated from BYU before joining KSL in 2022.

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  