Delays expected on I-15 in Bountiful from dump truck crash

BOUNTIFUL — One person was critically injured after a dump truck crashed and caught fire on I-15 in Bountiful on Wednesday.

Several vehicles, including a couple of semitrucks, crashed on northbound I-15 at 400 North. One vehicle was a dump truck that caught fire and spilled gravel onto the southbound side of the highway, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Mike Alexander said.

The dump truck driver and a couple of other people are in critical condition from the crash, Alexander said. Further details on how many people were injured were not immediately available.

All of southbound I-15 was closed to clean up the gravel, but it had reopened by 1:30 p.m.. Northbound traffic has two lanes open and major delays are expected throughout the afternoon, Alexander said.

This story will be updated.