Maximizing earning potential: The role of Fieldstone Homes in ADU construction

For many Utah buyers, finding a home that fits both their needs and their budget has become a serious challenge.

Prices are rising, inventory is tight and competition is fierce.

One way to make homeownership more attainable — and more rewarding — is by choosing a home with an accessory dwelling unit, or ADU.

Accessory Dwelling Units, commonly referred to as accessory apartments, second units, in-law apartments, or granny flats, offer a versatile and affordable way to expand your living space.

These units can be added to new homes during construction, providing an opportunity to generate rental income, and typically include a separate living area, kitchen, and bathroom facilities.

By incorporating an ADU into your single-family home, you can create a rental suite that is not only a valuable source of income but also a convenient and private space for family members or guests, making them an attractive option for homeowners looking to maximize their property's potential.

In Utah, Fieldstone Homes is the recognized leader in designing new-construction homes that make ADU living easier.

With smart floor plans, streamlined permitting and valuable buyer incentives, Fieldstone Homes is helping more Utah families purchase homes they love while also improving their long-term financial outlook. Here's how they do it.

Photo: Ambit Creative

Utah's rising home costs require creative solutions

The Utah Association of Realtors reports that the state's median housing price is currently $510,000, with some Wasatch Front communities averaging much higher. These rising costs have made it difficult for many first-time buyers to qualify for homes in desirable areas.

To help address affordability, cities across Utah have updated zoning laws to make ADUs more accessible.

Many now allow smaller lot sizes, streamlined design approvals and simplified permitting. These updates make it easier for homeowners to add an ADU or buy a home that already includes one.

How ADUs dramatically strengthen purchasing power

With an ADU, rental income can help offset mortgage payments, potentially qualifying buyers for larger loan amounts, allowing them to upgrade from a townhome to a single-family home, and increasing their property's resale value and flexibility. Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) offer a versatile and affordable way to expand your living space.

By adding an ADU, you can generate rental income, create a private space for family or guests, and potentially qualify for a larger loan amount, making it possible to purchase a single-family home when you might have only qualified for a townhome.

This can increase resale value and provide flexibility for future needs.

According to Bankrate, rental income from an ADU can help offset mortgage payments, improving the buyer's debt-to-income ratio. Some lenders even consider projected rental income when determining how much a buyer can borrow.

Utah's ADU requirements

Building an ADU in Utah is simpler than many people expect, but specific rules vary by city. Here are some of the most common requirements:

● Parking: You need at least one off-street parking stall or a 9-by-20-foot concrete pad.

● Design: The ADU must maintain the appearance of a single-family home and match the surrounding neighborhood.

● Private entry: A separate, secure entrance for tenants is required.

● Permits and registration: Builders include ADU plans in the main building permit and homeowners submit certification to the city.

● Owner occupancy: In most municipalities, the homeowner must live in the main residence.

These requirements ensure ADUs fit safely and attractively into neighborhoods. Working with an experienced builder can make compliance easy from day one.

How Fieldstone Homes simplifies the process

Fieldstone Homes designs communities and floor plans that include ADU-ready options, removing much of the guesswork from the process.

The company handles permitting and ensures every ADU meets local and state guidelines. That level of expertise helps buyers move quickly and confidently toward closing.

Fieldstone also offers generous incentives to make homeownership more affordable, including:

● A $20,000 grant to assist with down payments or closing costs.

● Free finished basements in select communities.

● Rate buydowns and additional financial incentives based on location and home type.

When combined with the income potential of an ADU, these offers can significantly lower the cost of getting into a home.

How to get started

With all the financial and lifestyle advantages ADUs can offer, it's easy to see why more Utah buyers are choosing homes designed with ADU potential in mind. If you're ready to explore that option, Fieldstone Homes makes the process simple:

Schedule a consultation with Fieldstone Homes to explore ADU-ready floor plans and communities.

Review local regulations and determine permit eligibility with help from Fieldstone's team.

Calculate potential rental income to see how it affects monthly affordability.

Apply current builder incentives to reduce costs and increase purchasing power.

Begin construction or purchase with Fieldstone's expert support at every step.

Building smarter for Utah families

As Utah's housing market continues to evolve, so do the strategies for homeownership. ADUs provide one of the most effective ways to increase affordability, flexibility and long-term value.

By combining innovative home design, practical financing and local experience, Fieldstone Homes is helping Utah families make smarter financial decisions — turning a home purchase into a lasting investment.

To explore ADU-ready homes, current incentives and available communities, visit fieldstonehomes.com.