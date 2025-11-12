From stress to seamless: How Provo Airport is changing family travel in Utah

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

If the idea of fighting traffic, parking in a lot half a mile away from the terminal, and waiting in lines sounds stressful, you're in good company.

According to a survey reported by Forbes, travelers ranked getting to the airport as the most stressful part of air travel, followed by losing luggage and missing boarding.

For a simpler flying experience, Utahns are taking off out of the Provo Airport.

Photo: Provo Airport

Smooth and simple experience

Airports with major hubs often have long walks between check-in, security and gates.

Provo's simple and seamless parking-to-gate journey is a low-stress alternative. You can arrive at your gate in minutes instead of hours.

The airport offers parking close to the terminal, fast check-in and security, as well as a short walk to the gate. In fact, Provo Airport claims to get each passenger through security in less than one minute per person — something you won't experience at a major hub.

Additionally, Provo Airport recognizes the unique needs of families flying and traveling together.

The family lounge in the gate area allows kids to run around, while the mother's room gives nursing mothers the space to feed their babies in privacy and peace.

Those traveling with an assistance animal or pet also have access to an animal relief station inside the terminal.

Impressive destinations

Connect to hundreds of destinations with just one stop. Families and individuals have near-limitless travel possibilities with the Provo Airport.

Major airlines including Breeze Airways, American Airlines, and Allegiant Air fly out of Provo, making the list of destinations long.

For example, you can take off from Provo for Dallas, Fort Lauderdale, and even Australia. If you want a more nature-based, outdoorsy trip, you can also get a flight out of Provo into destinations like Alaska, Washington, or Oregon.

Check out flights out of Provo to see where you can go.

Photo: Provo Airport

Transportation for many preferences

Depending on how you want to arrive at or leave Provo Airport, you have options that make it easy.

Not only is a large parking lot close to the terminal, but there's also UTA bus service and rideshare space right out front. Those looking to rent a car and explore Utah on their own terms have easy access to onsite rental services.

Additions coming soon

In response to the high demand of flights out of Utah County, Provo Airport broke ground on a three-year expansion project in April 2025.

The project will expand the terminal from four to 10 gates, more than doubling the travel opportunities, Cassidy Wixom writes for KSL.

Mayor Michelle Kaufusi said Provo Airport "offers something rare: convenience, comfort and connectivity — all from the heart of Utah Valley."

This addition also allows more people to fly in and out of the airport from more places around the world for the upcoming Winter Olympics hosted along the Wasatch Front.

Photo: Provo Airport

What Utahns and visitors are saying

With more destinations and a convenient, easy airport experience, people are choosing to fly out of Provo Airport.

One reviewer said, "Highly recommend flying through PVU if you're looking for a stress-free and comfortable alternative to larger airports.

I absolutely loved it and will be flying out of here again!"

Another remarked, "It is clean and bright, staff are really friendly. You get through security quickly and it is a very low stress environment. I really enjoy flying out from Provo."

Book your next flight out of Provo Airport

To make your next trip low-stress and convenient, fly Provo. With hundreds of destinations on major airlines, your next adventure is waiting.

Learn more or book a flight at FlyProvoAirport.com.