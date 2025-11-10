Praise and reform: Utah political leaders react to passage of shutdown-ending legislation

SALT LAKE CITY — The federal government is one step closer to being reopened after the U.S. Senate approved a funding measure on Monday to end the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

The 60-40 vote sets up a deal to restore funding for federal programs and end layoffs that have impacted families across the country, including in Utah.

Utah Sen. John Curtis, R-Utah, issued a statement shortly after the vote was announced Monday evening, praising fellow lawmakers on the move.

"I commend the Senate's action to end the shutdown that has cost taxpayers hundreds of billions of dollars and negatively impacted the lives of millions of Americans. Utahns deserve far better from Washington," the statement reads.

Republicans and Democrats have been stuck at an impasse for more than a month, resulting in halted food benefits for millions of families, hundreds of thousands of federal workers missing paychecks, and disruptions at airports across the country — including at Salt Lake City International Airport.

"Tonight, after 41 days resisting an extortion attempt against the American people, the Senate finally reached the 60 votes needed to end the Schumer Shutdown," Sen. Mike Lee said in a post on X, Monday night.

Now, back to the House for final passage.



The end is in sight. — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) November 11, 2025

While the end to the shutdown appears in sight, it won't happen immediately.

The House of Representatives will still need to sign the bill passed by the Senate, which could happen by Wednesday. From there, it'll head to President Donald Trump's desk.

In his weekly newsletter on Tuesday, Utah Rep. Blake Moore, while thanking those who have and continue to serve our county, also acknowledged the potential end of the shutdown.

"I'm writing this opening blurb at the same time the U.S. Senate has passed legislation to end the longest government shutdown in our nation's history," the newsletter reads. "This legislation also includes the passage of three of the 12 appropriations bills and extends the deadline for completing the remaining nine bills through Jan. 30, 2026. This is a very good thing, and I'm glad we are finally here."

Moore, R-Utah, went to explain in the newsletter some of the nuances of Congress, and the factors that played a role in the 41 day shutdown.

"I'm just glad it's coming to an end and the more than 31,000 affected federal workers in the First District will get the compensation they deserve," he said.

Curtis added that "over the past 51 years, Congress has managed to pass a proper budget only four times. That is completely unacceptable. It is time to reform the process and restore fiscal responsibility," the statement reads.

Curtis said he's committed to working with politicians on both sides of the aisle "to create a long-term solution that prevents either party from holding the government—and the American people—hostage again."

For the tens of thousands of Utahns awaiting SNAP benefits to hit their account, the Utah Department of Workforce Services said payments should go out within a day — once the program is funded.

"SNAP payments are still on hold due to the federal government shutdown. Once the government reopens and SNAP receives funding, we will be able to issue full benefits to you within 24 hours," a statement from the department on its website reads.