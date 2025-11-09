Davis quarterback Tradon Bessinger announces comittment to Iowa

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

KAYSVILLE — One of the top high school players in the state of Utah is taking his talents to Iowa City.

Davis star quarterback Tradon Bessinger announced his commitment to the Iowa Hawkeyes Saturday.

Bessinger is the No. 14 ranked quarterback on 247Sports' Composite 2026 recruiting rankings and the fourth-highest ranked prospect in the state of Utah. On3, in addition to ESPN, have Bessinger listed as a four-star athlete and the top quarterback in Utah for the class of 2026.

A stellar senior campaign by Bessinger helped propel him up many recruiting sites and caught the attention of many college programs across the country after originally committing to Boise State.

Bessinger threw for 4,313 yards and 53 touchdowns, while adding 173 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. He finished his high school career with 10,908 passing yards and 127 touchdown passes after Davis' season came to an end Friday night in an overtime loss to Lone Peak in the 6A quarterfinals.

Bessinger announced on Oct. 27 that he had decommitted from Boise State after taking a visit to Iowa. He had been committed to the Broncos since May but felt the opportunity to to play for the Hawkeyes was the best decision for him.

"The biggest factor is a bigger conference with the same opportunity," Bessinger said. "The opportunity, the offensive coordinator, and the fans are a big part."

After reopening his recruitment, other schools looked to get in on the sweepstakes for the signal caller, including BYU, who was hoping to add another quarterback recruit.

"Other schools pushed, as in BYU and UCLA," Bessinger said.

In the end, Iowa won over Bessinger with their commitment to him and the opportunity to earn playing time early in his career, while playing in one of the best football conferences. It was too good for Bessinger to pass up, he said.

Bessinger knows the Hawkeyes are getting a special player that hopes to carry on the legacy of many Utah high school quarterbacks that have taken the college football world by storm in the last couple of seasons.

"A kind of player the Hawkeyes are getting is different than they have ever seen," Bessinger said. "I can throw the ball; they know that. We are gonna make it fun."

Iowa has struggled to find an elite quarterback to lead their program, whether that has been from the high school ranks or through the transfer portal. Second-year offensive coordinator Tim Lester will look to Bessinger to be the answer after a long list of misses to give Iowa a boost to its offense in a stacked Big Ten.