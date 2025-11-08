Djokovic withdraws from ATP Finals after beating Musetti to win Athens title

By The Associated Press | Updated - Nov. 8, 2025 at 2:34 p.m. | Posted - Nov. 8, 2025 at 12:04 p.m.

 
Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a shot against Lorenzo Musetti of Italy during the ATP 250 tennis tournament final match, in Athens, Greece, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a shot against Lorenzo Musetti of Italy during the ATP 250 tennis tournament final match, in Athens, Greece, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

ATHENS — Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the ATP Finals for the second year in a row, shortly after beating Lorenzo Musetti in a near three-hour final to win the Hellenic Championship on Saturday.

Djokovic said a shoulder injury would prevent him from playing in the season-ending event for the top eight men's players that starts on Sunday in Turin, Italy.

"I'm sad to share that I need to withdraw due to an ongoing injury," Djokovic said in a post on social media.

The decision means Musetti will take his place, even though his loss to Djokovic initially handed the final qualifying spot to Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Djokovic has won the ATP Finals seven times but the 24-time Grand Slam champion also missed the tournament last year because of an injury.

On Saturday, the Serb rallied for a 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 victory over Musetti to clinch his 101st career title.

The 38-year-old Djokovic also set a men's record with his 72nd title on hard courts, one more than Roger Federer.

"An incredible battle," Djokovic said after the match. "Three hours of a grueling match, physically. ... I'm just very proud of myself to get through this one."

The last set featured five breaks, before Djokovic clinched the victory with a service winner. Musetti has now lost his last six tour-level finals.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

The Associated Press

