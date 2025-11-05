First half dominance lands Utah Valley women's soccer in WAC final

OREM — After securing its fourth consecutive WAC regular season championship, Utah Valley was rewarded with the No. 1 seed in the WAC Tournament. Notably, Utah Valley was selected as the host site for this year's tournament, giving the Wolverines home-field advantage throughout.

After a three-goal bout in the first half, the Wolverines cruised to a 7-0 win over Abilene Christian to set up a finals match with Cal Baptist, who the Wolverines lost to in the semifinals last season.

"It has nothing to do with revenge, but we know this is a guarantee into the NCAA Tournament," Utah Valley head coach and WAC Coach of the Year winner Chris Lemay said. "We're one game away from it and we want to do something no other UVU team has."

It wasn't just the score that showed Utah Valley's dominance, it was present all over the stat sheet. The Wolverines had 18 shots in the half, while Abilene Christian failed to even get a shot off in the first half; Utah Valley ended up outshooting the Wildcats 36-2. The 36 shots attempted is a WAC Tournament record.

The scoring started with Bailey Peterson finding an open seam in the Wildcats defense and sent it through just 10 minutes into the game. Josie Shepherd and Jacey Wood both fired well-placed shots to give the Wolverines a 3-0 lead.

Forward Faith Webber sent through her 20th and 21st goals of the season, moving her up the leaderboard in goals scored to tie for second nationally. While teammate, Ruby Hladek, joined her in the top 10, scoring her 15th goal on the season on a miss corralled ball by the Wildcats keeper.

Utah Valley's seventh goal tied the WAC record for most goals in a tournament game.

The Wolverines and Lancers will kick off from UCCU Stadium at 4 p.m. MST on Saturday.