BYU women's season-opening win over Coastal Carolina a 1st for coach Lee Cummard

By Sean Walker, KSL.com | Posted - Nov. 5, 2025 at 10:51 p.m.

 
6 photos
Save Story

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • BYU women's basketball won 91-57 against Coastal Carolina in Lee Cummard's debut.
  • Brinley Cannon scored 16 points; Lara Rohkohl added 13 points and 10 rebounds.
  • BYU dominated with a 20-0 run and strong defensive performance in the third quarter.

PROVO — BYU women's basketball celebrated a lot of firsts Wednesday night in the Marriott Center, including the first game of the Lee Cummard era.

First game, first win.

Brinley Cannon scored 16 points, including three 3-pointers, and Lara Rohkohl added 13 points and 10 rebounds in her first official game since transferring from the College of Charleston to lead the Cougars to a 91-57 win over Coastal Carolina in the 2025-26 season opener.

Former Snow Canyon High standout Olivia Hamlin added 13 points, three rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes off the bench for BYU (1-0), which got 12 points apiece from Arielle Mackey-Williams and Delaney Gibb.

Gibb, the reigning Big 12 freshman of the year, also had five assists and four rebounds, but shot just 3-of-13 from the field while pressured by a full-court defense from Coastal's Olivia Klanac.

The sophomore from Raymond, Alberta, who debuted over the summer with the Canadian national team went 0 for her first 8 3-point attempts before one fell with 4:42 remaining — providing a noticeable sigh of relief for Gibb.

But her teammates more than carried the load, securing Cummard's first win as the full-time head coach by outscoring Coastal 38-20 in the paint, 27-2 in transition, and assisted on 27-of-30 made field goals — led by freshman Sydney Benally's 11 dimes, the most by a BYU player in a single game since Shaylee Gonzales (2018-2022).

"It's so much fun to play with her," Rohkohl said of Benally, the former two-time New Mexico Gatorade player of the year, "especially someone coming in as a freshman and already having that eye and being able to do that is really impressive."

Kristin Williams led Coastal Carolina (0-2) with 17 points, and Paige Bradley added 13 points and nine rebounds.

It wasn't technically the first win for Cummard as a head coach; he officially went 3-0 as acting head coach during the 2021-22 when then-BYU coach Jeff Judkins was sidelined due to COVID-19.

But Wednesday night was different, with the former BYU star's first victory as a full-time collegiate head coach. And the Cougars? They celebrated it like one might expect.

"A lot of water," Rohkohl described of the postgame locker room with a laugh.

"It just gets us excited for the season," Hamlin added, "to see what we can do."

Rohkohl had 8 points, and BYU held the Chanticleers scoreless for more than three minutes in the first quarter en route to a 17-14 lead at the quarter break.

Braeden Gunlock's 3-pointer with 7:56 left in the half helped the Cougars to a 7-0 spurt to start the second quarter. But back-to-back makes including a pull-up 3-pointer from two steps beyond the arc by Kinsea Grimes pulled Coastal within a possession, 26-24 with 3:18 left in the half.

But the Chants connected on just 5-of-14 from the field in the second quarter, including 1-of-8 from deep and Rohkohl had 10 points and five rebounds for BYU en route to a 36-29 halftime lead.

A BYU team that returned all but one missionary, two transfers and five graduated seniors — but 42.9% of its returning production, including 17.40 points per game from reigning Big 12 freshman of the year Gibb — played with the identity of its first-year head coach, former Mountain West co-player of the year Cummard: defensively stingy and unabashed from the 3-point line.

The Cougars took 36 3-pointers, made 10 of them, and held Coastal Carolina to 28.2% shooting including 7-of-36 (19.4%) from beyond the arc.

"I was proud that people kept shooting them; sometimes you can get a little gun shy if they don't make (threes) — especially if it's short," Cummard said. "We were letting that thing fly."

The Chanticleers connected on just one of their first 15 shot attempts of the second half — a 3-pointer by Williams — and Arielle Mackey-Williams capped a 20-0 run with a corner three with 3:03 left in the third quarter.

That put the Cougars up 58-32 en route to a 22-8 third-quarter spurt that helped put the game out of reach.

More difficult challenges will come, especially when BYU enters Big 12 play — a conference led by four preseason Associated Press Top 25 teams. But you never forget your first, and Cummard's first win was nothing if not memorable.

Photos

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

Most recent BYU Basketball stories

Related topics

BYU BasketballBYU CougarsSportsCollege
KSL.com BYU and college sports reporter
KSL.com Beyond Series

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  