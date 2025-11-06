KSL.com Sports' College Football Pick'em Week 10 preview

Estimated read time: 10-11 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — A top-10 matchup in Lubbock, Texas, headlines this week's KSL.com College Football Pick 'em. No. 7 BYU takes on No. 8 Texas Tech in a big Big 12 showdown, while key games in the AAC and Big Ten take center stage.

Tulane (6-2) vs. Memphis (8-1)

Friday, Nov. 7, 7 p.m. MST – Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium (ESPN)

A major AAC matchup takes place in Memphis as the Green Wave takes on the Tigers on Friday night.

Why Tulane will win:

A disappointing 48-26 loss to UTSA last week might have cost Tulane a chance at the College Football Playoffs as it was their second loss of the season. The Green Wave still have a chance at the AAC championship game if they can win out, and a loss for Memphis might kill their playoff hopes, as well.

Head coach Jon Sumrall is one of the best up-and-coming coaches in the sport after leading Troy to two Sun Belt titles during his two years with the program. Sumrall is 15-7 with Tulane and will likely get interviews from some of the top vacancies in college football.

In fact, this is also a matchup between two of the best young coaches in college football with Ryan Silverfield leading Memphis. After a slip-up last week, Sumrall will hope he can get his team back on track.

The most important player to the Green Wave may be their quarterback, former BYU Cougar, Jake Retzlaff. Retzlaff was benched in last week's loss after throwing two interceptions but he has shown off his dual-threat ability this season.

Retzlaff has thrown for 1,622 yards and seven touchdown passes while rushing for another 513 yards and nine touchdowns.

His play will be key for Tulane if he starts Friday's game. Brendan Sullivan would be another option for Sumrall if he intends to replace Retzlaff going forward but it should be safe to assume that Retzlaff will start this one.

Why Memphis will win:

The Tigers pulled off a huge win against USF two weeks ago and followed it up with another victory against Rice. After Navy lost last week, Memphis now sits in a good spot to potentially make the AAC Championship while their hopes for a College Football Playoff birth are alive and well.

Quarterback Brendon Lewis leads this balanced Tigers offense that is 12th in the nation in points per game with 37.7. Lewis has accounted for 18 total touchdowns on the year and is also the team's leading rusher with 562 yards.

Memphis has nearly reached 4,000 yards of offense with the passing game 2,058 yards while three rushers have over 450 yards for the Tigers, as the team has rushed for 1,810 yards.

The Green Wave has had the struggles at times on both sides of the ball with their offense managing just over 25 points a game while the defense also gives up just as many. With only a positive point differential of three, Memphis has the potential to run away with this one and keep their playoff hopes alive.

Line: MEM -3.5

Over/Under: 54.5

No. 7 BYU (8-0) vs. No. 8 Texas Tech (8-1)

Saturday, Nov. 8, 10 a.m. MST – Jones AT&T Stadium (ABC)

The Cougars square off against the Red Raiders in a potential conference-defining game.

Why BYU will win:

BYU has weathered every storm it has faced this season, defeating rival Utah and picking up a road win in Ames against Iowa State two weeks ago. The Cougars saw a couple players go down with injuries in the win over the Cyclones, but the expectation is that running back LJ Martin will be healthy enough to suit up this weekend.

Martin has been a big part of BYU's success this season and has rushed for a team-high 789 yards and added five touchdowns. The depth in the Cougars' backfield has been tested with various injuries, but Martin's return should help open things up for Bear Bachmeier and the passing game.

The freshman quarterback Bachmeier has not played like a freshman over the past two games, with BYU picking up their most impressive wins of the season against the Utes and Cyclones. Bachmeier is getting it done through the air and on the ground while also protecting the football.

The Cougars face their biggest test yet, but they will have a good chance to pull off the upset in Lubbock. Texas Tech's only loss of the season was a road game to an Arizona State team that has been up and down this season.

The Red Raiders have an explosive offense but BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill has pushed the right buttons so far this season. If the Cougars can slow down Texas Tech, they will be in a great position to pull off this upset.

Why Texas Tech will win:

The Red Raiders have faced their fair share of injuries this season, especially at the quarterback position. Senior Behren Morton has missed time this season but freshman Will Hammond filled in well, helping Texas Tech defeat Utah on the road. Hammond was lost for the season after getting hurt against Oklahoma State, but Morton returned in last week's win over Kansas State.

Texas Tech wide receiver Caleb Douglas (5) celebrates with offensive lineman Sheridan Wilson after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas State, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Manhattan, Kan. (Photo: AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

No other team spent more money on their football team's roster than the Red Raiders did in the offseason. That investment has paid off so far but a loss to BYU would be a blow to the team's College Football Playoff hopes.

Texas Tech looks like a complete team, getting it done on both sides of the ball as they rank in the top five for scoring offense and scoring defense. They have held opponents to 13.2 points per game while averaging 43.6 points on offense.

The Cougars will be the best defense that the Red Raiders have faced since defeating Utah by 24 points. That performance on the road showed that Texas Tech can score on a great defense in a hostile environment and they should be able to give the BYU defense problems.

Stopping Bachmeier will be key for the Red Raiders and if they do, they should have the edge over the Cougars in this one.

Line: TTU -10.5

Over/Under: 52.5

No. 9 Oregon (7-1) vs. No. 20 Iowa (6-2)

Saturday, Nov. 8, 1:30 p.m. MST – Kinnick Stadium (CBS)

The Ducks travel to Iowa to take on the Hawkeyes in the first meeting between the two schools in 31 years.

Why Oregon will win:

Oregon has been dominant on both offense and defense this season, with their only loss coming against Indiana, a team that has a great case to be ranked No. 1. The Ducks should have a pretty clear route to winning this game, but don't let Iowa's defense take over the game.

The Hawkeyes have consistently had one of the more underperforming offenses in college football under head coach Kirk Ferentz. With Oregon's defense excelling this season, it will be an even harder path to points for Mark Gronowski and this Iowa offense.

As long as Dante Moore and the Oregon offense can find ways to break through on a great Hawkeyes defense, the Ducks should be able to leave Iowa with a win.

Why Iowa will win:

Kinnick Stadium has been one of the hardest places to play in the Big Ten, as many top-five teams have lost on the road against the Hawkeyes over the last decade. Oregon could easily fall into the same trap that many great teams have had in the past.

The Ducks' young quarterback, Moore, still hasn't faced many tough road atmospheres in his young career and if Iowa can force him into mistakes, it could help their offense be in a better position to put points on the board.

Gronowski was a two-time national champion at FCS South Dakota State, but the senior signal caller will need to be much better in the passing game to give his team a chance. Gronowski has only thrown for 946 yards and four touchdowns but he has rushed for 313 yards and 11 touchdowns.

If Gronowski can make an impact on the ground and through the air, the Hawkeyes may have a chance at the upset, especially if their defense can hold strong.

Line: ORE -6.5

Over/Under: 40.5

Florida State (4-4) vs. Clemson (3-5)

Saturday, Nov. 8, 5 p.m. MST – Memorial Stadium (ACCN)

Florida State and Clemson meet in what was once thought to be a top matchup earlier this season.

Why Florida State will win:

The Seminoles snapped a four-game skid after beating Wake Forest a week ago. The season hasn't gone the way it looked like it might go after upsetting Alabama in Week 1, but Florida State still has bowl eligibility to play for this season.

Clemson has been a massive letdown this season after some thought they would be a national championship contender. That hasn't panned out this year due to mediocre play on offense and defense. Clemson has the talent but something hasn't clicked for the Tigers. The Seminoles have had similar issues but have been a bit more balanced.

This game should be close, as the margins between the teams isn't wide, but Florida State's defense has the higher potential; and even though it hasn't always shown, they did shut down the Crimson Tide earlier this year.

Why Clemson will win:

It has been a season to forget for Dabo Swinney and Clemson. Quarterback Cade Klubnik came back for his senior season to build up his draft stock and compete for a national title, but both have come crashing down. Klubnik returned from an ankle injury last week and looked good. He threw for 385 yards and two touchdowns despite the Tigers taking the loss to Duke.

Klubnik still has a lot to play for as he hopes to resurrect his draft stock but the Tigers' offense hasn't been at fault for all the team's struggles. Clemson scored 45 points last week against the Blue Devils and still lost 46-45.

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) passes the ball in the first half of an NCAA college football game against LSU, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (Photo: AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

The Tigers will need to have a much better performance on the defensive side of the ball if they want to beat the Seminoles on Saturday. Florida State averages 40.0 points per game but inflated stats at the beginning of the season has made that number look better.

The Seminoles have been inconsistent on offense in 2025 and if that happens on Saturday, Klubnik and the Clemson offense might be able to break open the game.

Line: CLEM -2.5

Over/Under: 56.5

Nevada (1-7) vs. Utah State (4-4)

Saturday, Nov. 8, 5:30 p.m. MST – Maverik Stadium (CBSSN)

The Aggies host the Wolf Pack in a Mountain West matchup as Utah State looks to get back in the win column.

Why Nevada will win:

Nevada's lone win this season came against FCS Sacramento State, but the Wolf Pack have had some close finishes against some of the top teams in the Mountain West. They lost by 2 points on the road to New Mexico and by 3 on the road to Fresno State.

The Aggies are not at the level of those two teams this season, as they lost to the Lobos 33-14 two weeks ago.

The Nevada offense has not looked good this season but neither has Utah State's offense. The Aggies surrender 31.8 points per game so if there is a game to finally put together a solid offensive performance, it could be this week against the Aggies.

Why Utah State will win:

After a bad performance in their last game against New Mexico, Utah State returns home to face the Wolf Pack after a bye week. Bronco Mendenhall will hope the extra time off will be beneficial for his time as they face a Nevada team that is winless in conference play.

The Aggies are undefeated at home, while they are 0-4 on the road, showing that they are a much better team when they have home-field advantage. Quarterback Bryson Barnes should be able to help this offense put up enough points to defeat the Wolf Pack, who have struggled mightily on offense this season.

Even with a sub-par defense, Utah State holds advantages across the board in this matchup but the Aggies cannot overlook their opponent.

Line: USU -9.5

Over/Under: 52.5