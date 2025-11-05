Preliminary results for school board seats in Utah County's 3 new school districts

AMERICAN FORK — Voters representing three Utah County school districts born out of the vote to split Alpine School District in November 2024 moved closer to officially naming their inaugural board members following the 2025 general election on Tuesday.

Each of the following future school districts had seven seats up for grabs:

Aspen Peaks School District: includes Alpine, American Fork, Cedar Hills, Highland, Lehi and the Utah County portion of Draper.

Lake Mountain School District: includes Saratoga Springs, Eagle Mountain, Cedar Fort and Fairfield.

Timpanogos School District: includes Lindon, Orem, Pleasant Grove, and Vineyard.

Here's how the preliminary results shook out, according to unofficial vote counts from the Utah Lieutenant Governor's Office, which oversees elections in Utah.

Aspen Peaks

The Aspen Peaks district is set to host over 35,000 K-12 students when it becomes operational in 2027, making it the largest district to emerge from the three-way split.

Election results as of 2:37 p.m. on Wednesday. Seat 1 Megan Mullins: 47.23%

Diane Knight: 52.77% Seat 2 Stacy Bateman: 49.98%

Steve Sparti: 50.02% Seat 3 Nicki Brammer: 55.13%

Mary Thomas: 44.87% Seat 4 Amber Bronner: 59.17%

Wendi Jensen: 40.83% Seat 5 Jason Hart: 51.91%

Mindy Quist: 48.09% Seat 6 Tyler D. Bahr: 48.79%

Jeanne-Marie Burrows: 51.21% Seat 7 Stephanie Jones: 43.03%

Jason Theler: 56.97%

Lake Mountain

The second-largest district born of the Alpine split, Lake Mountain, is expected to have just under 25,000 students in 2027.

Election results as of 2:37 p.m. on Wednesday. Seat 1 Julie Myers: 59.33%

Ashley Lott: 40.67% Seat 2 (uncontested) Julie King: 100% Seat 3 Charity Judkins: 59.02%

Michael O'Connor: 40.98% Seat 4 Holland Rymer: 48.82%

Ilene Strong: 51.18% Seat 5 Amanda Clawson: 47.82%

Matt Isaacson: 52.18% Seat 6 Marion Ah You Cline: 37.70%

Melissa Sauser: 62.30% Seat 7 Joylin Lincoln: 57.26%

Edon Davenport: 42.74%

Timpanogos

After the passage of propositions 11 and 14, the Timpanogos School District emerged as the "reorganized school district." It is expected to host 24,300 students in 2027.

Election results as of 2:37 p.m. on Wednesday. Seat 1 Lori Bullock: 46.83%

Guy Fugal: 53.17% Seat 2 John T. Gadd: 28.32%

Jennifer Lyman: 71.68% Seat 3 Nikki Bristow: 47.66%

David H. Smith: 52.34% Seat 4 Julie Walker: 46.78%

Ada Wilson: 53.22% Seat 5 Michele Sorensen: 59.59%

Emily Peterson: 40.41% Seat 6 Aerwyn Whitlock: 51.21%

Grace Rex: 48.79% Seat 7 Cara Kretschmer: 38.57%

Sterling Hilton: 61.43%

A full list of preliminary results for Utah can be found on the state's elections website.