Patrick Kinahan: BYU's emergence significantly enhances Big 12

PROVO — Setting aside emotions, which often is hard for passionate crazies, numbers show BYU is emerging as the most dominant football program in the Big 12.

For decades, dating back to multiple numerical name changes, Texas and Oklahoma were the standard bearers in football. The traditional superpowers have combined to win 84 conference championships in the various formations that ultimately became the Big 12.

But both teams left for the Southeastern Conference two years ago, creating a void atop the Big 12. Maybe the new power will be the Cougars, who have gone 13-2 against Big 12 competition (19-2 overall) the last two seasons.

Unscathed through eight games, and 5-0 in conference this year, 10th ranked BYU has the inside track to play for the Big 12 championship. An unbeaten BYU could do wonders for the Big 12, which desperately wants two teams in the 12-team playoff.

"As the season progresses, I fully expect we'll have multiple teams competing for a spot in this year's College Football Playoff," Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark said during the basketball media days last week.

One problem, though, is BYU and the Big 12 have faced an uphill climb to gain the respect both deserve. It's reached the point where a well-known pizza critic vented about it on national television.

Dave Portnoy, owner and founder of Barstool Sports, has added to his fame by rating the quality of pizza during visits to various cities. One week removed from spending time in Provo as part of the FOX college football pregame show, he gave BYU a 10 for its quality of football.

Speaking on the show on Saturday and later posted on X for his 3.7 million followers to see, Portnoy chided voters for excluding then 7-0 BYU from the top 10. The previously No. 11-ranked Cougars later that day beat Iowa State to move up one spot in the latest Associated Press poll.

Labeling it "disgusting" that BYU wasn't ranked in the top 10, Portnoy cited last season's Arizona State team, which took Texas to overtime in the playoff quarterfinal, as proof the Big 12 plays quality football. Respect always flows to the Big Ten and SEC, which are considered better than the Big 12 and Atlantic Coast Conference.

Even the ACC, which got Clemson and SMU into the playoffs, generally garners more acclaim than the Big 12. BYU, which beat SMU last season, never drew serious consideration for a playoff berth despite going 10-2.

"I don't know why the Big 12 doesn't get any respect," Portnoy said. "Their teams can play with any of the teams in the SEC and Big Ten — the top of the conference. They get absolutely no respect on a national scale. If you're undefeated, games on the field matter. I care about who has more points at the end of the game, not hypothetical."

BYU is one of five undefeated teams ranked in the top 25 but is the lowest ranked in this week's AP poll. The Cougars have one win against a current ranked team (No. 24 Utah). Unbeaten and eighth-ranked Georgia Tech's best win is against fellow ACC member Clemson, which is in 11th place in the conference.

Before the games last Saturday, Portnoy said "BYU is undefeated and they're 100% a top-10 team. I'm not saying they end there, but you can only judge them by what they do on the field."

As it stands, the BYU respect issue is directly related to the perception of the Big 12. The conference desperately needs to have at least one team ranked high in the first CFP rankings, which are released on Nov. 4.

To get multiple teams in, the Big 12 can't afford to have a pair of two-loss teams in the conference championship game on Dec. 6 in Arlington, Texas. Ideally, for the Big 12's sake, a one-loss team beats the 12-0 Cougars, essentially forcing the committee to give BYU an at-large bid.

The Big 12 could also follow the route the ACC took last season to get two teams in. SMU entered the title game undefeated in conference play and 11-1 overall but lost to Clemson.