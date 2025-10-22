New acquisition shakes up Riverdale Road's dealership scene

Estimated read time: 5-6 minutes

Staple destinations lie across Utah's landscape. A state surrounded by natural beauty as well as places of commerce, each area includes settings that residents depend on for recreation and shopping.

For decades, Riverdale Road has served as one of these fixtures. Bridging Weber county businesses between Roy and Ogden, it includes a variety of stores and restaurants. That said, the area is often identified as a hub for one industry in particular: automotive sales.

From a freeway exit to Washington Boulevard, shoppers on Riverdale Road have access to vehicles from over 10 manufacturers. In 2011, the Young Automotive Group became one of the organizations to join this iconic street with Young Subaru. Now, they're expanding their presence with a new location.

On Oct. 20, the Young Automotive Group finalized an agreement with Asbury Automotive to acquire Larry H. Miller Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Riverdale.

Photo: Young Automotive Group

"This addition marks a pivotal moment in the legacy of our company," said Spencer Young Jr., president of the Young Automotive Group. "Over the last 15 years, our team has channeled our efforts into finding opportunities for growth, connecting with communities and delivering an exceptional experience. We look forward to establishing another presence on a street we've loved doing business on, and can't wait to engage with the area from this great franchise."

News of the announcement serves as a culmination to recent Young Automotive Group efforts. Throughout October, the century-old organization partnered with iHeart Radio to host a giveaway series in the Ogden area — known as the Duck Duck Jeep scavenger hunt. Parking a trailer in a new place each day, the company planted hints about the whereabouts on radio shows and social media. Up to $2,000 of prizes were awarded to those who scanned a QR code and won, including items like a Nintendo Switch 2.

Now known as Young Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Riverdale, the dealership's next event will be a Trunk-or-Treat on Oct. 25. Gathering families from across the area for a night of candy, decorations and activities, the event will feature Jeeps from local owners as well as a remote broadcast with an iHeart station from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Several organizations are expected to be involved, including the Young Automotive Group's nonprofit, the Young Caring for Our Young Foundation.

"Any time we open a new location, we strive to let each area know that we put the community first," said Jacob Sobers, general manager of the recently acquired dealership. "We're an operation that's dedicated to being more than just a place for quality customer service, and aim to be a dependable presence both within and outside of the showroom."

One way Young Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Riverdale will put the community first will be through an event this November. Partnering with Young Caring for Our Young as well as volunteers, the business will assemble pantry packs for children experiencing hunger. Meal kits that provide two days worth of food and snacks to children in need, the items will be distributed following the effort to local schools.

"Creating pantry packs is one of the simplest ways to show people how they can engage in bettering their community," said Kellee Belnap, executive director of the Young Caring for Our Young Foundation. "These items are easy to fund, put together and donate, and they're always in need. We strive to create an army of good across the places we serve, and we're grateful for the opportunity to do that here in Riverdale."

A company with three other franchises that represent Stellantis manufacturers, the Young Automotive Group has served as a dealer for Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge and Ram since the 1990s. The Riverdale dealership will be the organization's first of its kind in Weber county, and will join four other sister locations on the same road.

Photo: Young Automotive Group

This acquisition takes place after several new changes made to the Young Automotive Group in 2025. Throughout this year, the staple family-business has developed a new building for the Young Mazda Idaho Falls location, created a state-of-the-art facility for their Young Subaru dealership, opened their new Young Powersports Euro franchise, moved their Young Ford Brigham City business to a new space and relocated their Young Powersports Ogden operation.

"The exciting thing about working for the Young Automotive Group is that there's always new opportunities," said Sobers. "We have some of the best training in the industry on-hand, and several avenues for ambitious employees to move into new roles. Our team looks forward to working with the employees at Larry H. Miller, and continuing to build off what our founder Jack Olsen started in 1924."

Young Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Riverdale will announce their grand opening on social media. For more information about the Young Automotive Group, visit youngautomotive.com.