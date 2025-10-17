Cedar remains undefeated on senior night with 63-0 win over Carbon

CEDAR CITY — Cedar made sure its seniors had a night to remember, delivering a statement 63-0 win over Carbon in front of a packed home crowd Thursday night to celebrate senior night.

The Reds wasted no time setting the tone.

On their opening possession, senior running back Braxton Demille powered into the end zone to put Cedar on the board. From there, quarterback Everett Kelling took over throwing three first-half touchdowns and adding one on the ground to give Cedar full control before the second quarter was even halfway through.

Kelling found Max Gines, then Braden Crain and Dylan Crowley for back-to-back touchdown passes. Daxton Demille later added two rushing touchdowns to cap off the night.

Cedar's defense was equally dominant, shutting down Carbon's attempts to move the ball and keeping the Dinos scoreless for four quarters. Linebackers swarmed the field, and the defensive line controlled the trenches from start to finish.

Fans erupted with every score, waving handmade signs and chanting for the seniors as the clock wound down.

Coaches praised the senior group afterward, saying they've been the standard for effort and commitment all year. For the team, the win was more than just another victory, it was a reflection of their season.

Cedar remains unbeaten at 10-0, while Carbon falls to 2-8.