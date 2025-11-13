Daniel Bray's emergence on offense a 'huge part' of Utah's rushing success

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — It hasn't always been sunshine and rainbows for true freshman running back Daniel Bray.

Moving into the collegiate ranks from the high school world is not a simple task. Bray, like many athletes before him, went from being one of the best on the field in high school to being just another promising player in a long line of talent needed to make up a college team.

But there was always something different about Bray that was apparent early. From his breakaway speed to his overall ability to stretch the field in spring, there were inklings he could have an immediate impact in fall — even as a true freshman.

The best athletes continue to elevate their game to get playing time and the respect of the coaching staff.

Bray, though, was absent for the first four games of the season and wasn't a part of the game plan, especially with defensive back Smith Snowden moved over to the offensive side of the ball to fulfill a role that seemingly fit Bray.

After weeks of hard work and proving himself to the coaches, who didn't go easy on him, Bray has provided an interesting wrinkle to the offense that makes it a challenge for opposing defenses to handle.

No longer is it just a mobile quarterback and two efficient running backs lining up in the backfield, it's adding another body who effectively stretches the field with his speed. But for Utah coaches, it's not a surprise Bray could factor into the offense so early in his career.

"Ever since he's been here, that's a culmination of months of doing a great job in preparing," running back coach Mark Atuaia said. "It wasn't by chance that he's doing great, because he's worked hard and put in the time to help our team. So I'm grateful for him, and I'm excited to see what he does."

Atuaia, of all people, has seen Bray's growth the most — though it hasn't always been a foregone conclusion he'd be on the field this season.

"I've been really hard on him, where to the point where everybody on the team knows his name because of me yelling it every day," Atuaia said. "But, again, I'm so grateful for the time that he's put in to prepare himself, and those are the fruits of his labors, and grateful for the chance to get to watch him."

Bray is far from a finished product, but he's already added significant value to the third-best rushing offense in the country, with a team average of 267.1 yards per game.

In his five games of play, Bray has amassed 246 rushing yards and one touchdown, while averaging 7.9 yards per carry. His standout performance came against rival BYU, where he rushed for 121 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.

But in the weeks since the BYU game, Bray's factored more into the offensive game plan, and will do so for the remainder of the season.

"With the emergence of Daniel Bray, he's doing a lot of things that that Smith did or was going to do," Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham said. "And so Daniel has really allowed us to let Smith focus more just on defense."

Quarterback Devon Dampier said Bray's emergence within the offense is a "huge piece."

"For a freshman to have that impact as soon as he got out there and as fast as he did, he's already a star back there," Dampier said. "So huge kudos to him, but that just goes to the whole offense. I think we work in a way where the defense has to respect us in all ways, and Bray is able to take advantage of that when he gets the ball in his hands."

"It's open up the game, for sure," added running back Wayshawn Parker. "I mean, when he gets that ball, he's gonna make it happen. That's why they're afraid of him and the running backs in the back."

For Bray, it's a supreme confidence in himself.

Bray said he knew he could have an impact on the team his freshman season, but was waiting on "God's time" and applying the lessons his coaches had for him that made it all work.

In the end, his role is simple, he said.

"Shifty, playmaker, exciting to watch," Bray said. "Just do what I need to do."