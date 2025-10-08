Jessica Pegula advances to Wuhan Open quarterfinals

By The Associated Press | Posted - Oct. 8, 2025 at 11:57 p.m.

 
Jessica Pegula, of the United States returns a backhand shot from Linda Noskova, of the Czech Republic during the women's singles semifinals match of the China Open tennis tournament, at the National Tennis Center, in Beijing, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025.

Jessica Pegula, of the United States returns a backhand shot from Linda Noskova, of the Czech Republic during the women's singles semifinals match of the China Open tennis tournament, at the National Tennis Center, in Beijing, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

3 photos
Save Story

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

WUHAN, China — Jessica Pegula recovered an early service break in the third set Thursday to beat Ekaterina Alexandrova 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 and advance to the quarterfinals at the Wuhan Open.

Pegula, who lost in the China Open semifinals last week, leveled the deciding set at 2-2, then won four of the last five games for victory.

The win over No. 9 Alexandrova came a day after Pegula needed seven match points to beat fellow American Hailey Baptiste in the second round.

U.S. Open champion Aryna Sabalenka was scheduled to play Liudmila Samsonova later Thursday on the main court. No. 16 Samsonova is coming off a win over 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin.

Top-ranked Sabalenka, a three-time Wuhan Open champion, is on an 18-match winning streak at the tournament. She won Wuhan titles in 2018, 2019 and 2024.

In night matches, No. 2 Iga Swiatek was scheduled to play Belinda Bencic and No. 3 Coco Gauff, coming off a semifinal loss to eventual champion Amanda Anisimova at the China Open last week, was due to face Zhang Shuai.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Photos

Most recent Tennis stories

Related topics

TennisNational Sports
The Associated Press
    KSL.com Beyond Series

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  