Utah father accused of using cattle prod on sons as 'discipline'

MT. PLEASANT, Sanpete County — A Sanpete County man was recently charged for allegedly using a cattle prod on his two young sons.

The 48-year-old Mt. Pleasant man was charged Sept. 22 in 6th District Court with two counts of aggravated child abuse, a third-degree felony. KSL.com is not naming the man at this time to protect the identities of any victims.

On Sept. 18, investigators interviewed the man's 7-year-old son, who stated that "on more than 10 occasions over the past year, and as recently as September, his father had used a yellow and green electronic cattle prod upon him as a means of discipline. The juvenile further alleged that his older brother, who is 9 years old, was also subjected to the same treatment," according to a police booking affidavit.

The 7-year-old boy told investigators "his father applied the cattle prod to his arms, legs, stomach and chest through his clothing, and on one occasion, directly to his right forearm, causing an injury. The juvenile stated that when the cattle prod is applied to his body, it causes extreme pain and 'feels like being cut in half,'" the affidavit states.

When the boy's brother was interviewed, he corroborated what his brother had said, according to police.

"Both brothers provided a detailed description of the location where their father keeps the cattle prod inside the residence, and both boys stated that the application of the cattle prod to their bodies was conducted at their father's and grandfather's residence," the affidavit states.

Sanpete County sheriff's deputies served a search warrant on the property and seized a "Springer Magrath 200PP cattle prod," according to court documents.

The father's next court hearing is scheduled for Nov. 5.