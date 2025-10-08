High school football player of the week: West's Kamden Lopati

SALT LAKE CITY — Some performances feel bigger than the scoreboard. Friday night in Salt Lake City, it was the Kamden Lopati show and everyone in the stands knew it.

The West High senior quarterback turned it into a night to remember, throwing six touchdown passes and adding another on the ground in a 63-0 win over West Jordan. Every throw looked effortless, every drive felt inevitable, and Lopati was right at the center of it all.

The Illinois commit has been the steady heartbeat of a West team that's scored 60-plus points in five straight games; and on Friday, he looked completely in command.

What sets Lopati apart goes beyond arm strength or stats. Coaches say his preparation and leadership are what truly define him. He studies the game, communicates confidently, and sets a tone that elevates everyone around him. When he's locked in, the entire team feeds off his rhythm.

He's got the arm, he's got the leadership, and now, he's got West rolling toward the postseason with sky-high confidence.

That's why West's Kamden Lopati is this week's KSL.com Sports high school football player of the week, which is presented with support by Cafe Rio.