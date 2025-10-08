High school football player of the week: West's Kamden Lopati

By Keira Orton, KSL.com | Posted - Oct. 8, 2025 at 10:31 a.m.

 
Save Story

SALT LAKE CITY — Some performances feel bigger than the scoreboard. Friday night in Salt Lake City, it was the Kamden Lopati show and everyone in the stands knew it.

The West High senior quarterback turned it into a night to remember, throwing six touchdown passes and adding another on the ground in a 63-0 win over West Jordan. Every throw looked effortless, every drive felt inevitable, and Lopati was right at the center of it all.

The Illinois commit has been the steady heartbeat of a West team that's scored 60-plus points in five straight games; and on Friday, he looked completely in command.

What sets Lopati apart goes beyond arm strength or stats. Coaches say his preparation and leadership are what truly define him. He studies the game, communicates confidently, and sets a tone that elevates everyone around him. When he's locked in, the entire team feeds off his rhythm.

He's got the arm, he's got the leadership, and now, he's got West rolling toward the postseason with sky-high confidence.

That's why West's Kamden Lopati is this week's KSL.com Sports high school football player of the week, which is presented with support by Cafe Rio.

Most recent High School stories

Related topics

SportsHigh School

SPORTS NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  