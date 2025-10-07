Tigers-Mariners ALDS Game 3 starts after nearly 3-hour delay, moves to FS2, MLB Network, Fox One App

Fans sit in the stands as drizzle falls while waiting for the start of Game 3 of baseball's American League Division Series between the Detroit Tigers and the Seattle Mariners Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025, in Detroit.

Fans sit in the stands as drizzle falls while waiting for the start of Game 3 of baseball's American League Division Series between the Detroit Tigers and the Seattle Mariners Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT — Game 3 of the AL Division Series between the Seattle Mariners and Detroit Tigers has started after a rain delay that lasted nearly three hours.

Detroit was set to host Seattle with a late-afternoon start Tuesday, but the infield was covered within an hour of the scheduled first pitch.

The game was scheduled to air on FS1, but was moved to FS2, MLB Network and the Fox One App.

The Tigers and Mariners split the first two games of the series in Seattle.

