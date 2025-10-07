Utah Online School allows students from active Utah families to learn anywhere

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

Utah Online School, now in its 17th year, has perfected the art of teaching via the internet. The tried and true online learning methods are available for thousands of students across Utah, including those in grades K-5. Enrollment for summer school and fall opens April 1.

Every classroom has students with lagging performance as well as students who grasp the same concepts so easily they risk becoming bored. In either circumstance, there are parents who likely struggle to know how to best help their child. And Utah Online School has experienced teachers, mentors and classes to provide individualized education that meets the needs of most families and students.

Flexibility for families and students

Several studies, including one from the National Institutes of Health, say that a flexible learning environment helps students become more engaged learners.

With full or part-time enrollment options available at Utah Online School, your student can fit classes in their schedule where it fits best for their schedule. Teens and younger students who learn better with a later start can choose a learning time that works best for them.

Students who are engaged in extracurricular activities can arrange their schedules to best meet their individual and personal needs. Blending a school schedule allows students the best of both worlds. No need to worry about juggling academics, extracurricular activities and sleep — Utah Online offers freedom and flexibility for coursework.

Education anywhere

Because of its online format, Utah Online School students can learn virtually anywhere they go.

As an example, brother and sister Tegun and Trandi Kelley live in St. George, but travel around Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada, California and Texas competing in BMX and rodeo competitions.

Tegun and Trandi's parent, Eddie Vigil says, "UOS enables us to travel and share valuable new experiences with our kids while also teaching them real world examples related to what they are learning in school."

"We are able to get ahead when we know we will be traveling and unable to do school every day. We are also able to do school while we are traveling in our motorhome. We can do school at night, on weekends and over holidays, if necessary," Vigil says. "The kids still spend plenty of time with their friends after school and at their events. They are still learning valuable social skills not only with their friends but with many new people along our travels."

Photo: Utah Online School

Individualized education for each student's needs

"There is a misconception that it is primarily struggling students who benefit from the type of individualized learning that online education can provide," says Laura Belnap, director of Utah Online School. "In reality, we can help even the brightest of students reach their aspirations. Whether they want to take more advanced classes or they want to take courses that aren't available at their local school, we have the experience and know-how to help."

Utah Online School is an accredited Utah public school that is free to all Utah students. Students have access to a wide variety of classes — with new ones being added each year.

Course offerings include traditional subjects, such as reading, art, history and math, as well as less traditional courses like computer science, programming, coding, world languages (20-plus), music (guitar, ukulele, piano and more), wildlife and marine biology, honors courses, driver's education and ACT prep.

Your student can even earn high school credit for taking community music lessons, performing in theater or physical education credit if they're involved in a club sport outside of school.

To see how other students have benefited from the individualized education and scheduling flexibility of Utah Online School, check out some of these success stories:

Outstanding and engaged teachers

At the heart of every Utah Online School success story is a team of dedicated teachers who help students achieve their academic and personal goals.

"I am truly grateful for the outstanding educators I am able to be taught and guided by, for their care and concern in what I am doing outside of school," Adylee said. "I am so thankful for their support."

"The lessons are great and very interactive," Daniela adds. "I learn a lot, and at the same time I feel that every minute I spend on my school work is very valuable. I truly appreciate everything that my teachers do for me and other students."

Utah Online School employs more than 150 teachers, counselors and staff to serve more than 10,000 students each year. Now in its 17th year of operation, UOS has an impressive course completion rate of 90% and a graduation rate of more than 95%.

Whether your student is seeking part-time or full-time enrollment, Utah Online School has the experience and expertise to help them reach their academic goals.