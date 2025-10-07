Why do competitive bike racing twins choose Utah Online School?

Estimated read time: 5-6 minutes

Each year, thousands of Utah students benefit from the individualized educational opportunities at Utah Online School. Whether your child wants to attend a traditional school part-time or to take all their classes online, UOS has a solution that will work.

As an example of the flexibility Utah Online School offers, consider Luke and Alex Mallen. The 16-year-old twins travel all over as competitive mountain bikers. Their busy travel and training schedule makes attending a traditional school impractical, so they are enrolled full-time at Utah Online School.

Photo: Utah Online School

Luke won the pro division at the Fox US Open in Dual Slalom last year (on F&B Wheels),and also placed first in the dual slalom at Crankworx for the past two years, first in the 2023 Strait Acres Invitational Dual Slalom and was the 2022 USA National DS Champion.

Alex placed third U17 Expert in the inaugural 1199 Canadian Open DH at Crankworx, as well as first in the Pump Track Challenge and second ( to his brother Luke) in the Crankworx Dual Slalom.

The two boys are on track to compete as UCI World Cup Downhill athletes when they turn 17 in 2025. They also like to spend time in the desert freeriding and have knocked some big lines off their checklist at a young age. In addition to just competing, the brothers also represent several brands and are currently part of the Monster army.

Photo: Utah Online School

Flexibility for all Utah students

Students don't need to be nationally competitive to benefit from flexible online education. In 2011, the Utah Legislature approved a Statewide Online Education Program that allows eligible students to earn middle school and high school graduation credit through the completion of publicly funded online courses.

Many parents and students don't realize that the program allows students in any district in the state to create a personalized education plan that combines in-person and online courses. Taking advantage of this option provides families flexibility in scheduling and curriculum as well as the opportunity to earn high school credits.

And as a Utah public school, UOS classes are free to Utah students.

With 17 years of experience providing online learning and serving more than 10,000 students annually, UOS plays a leading role in providing critical education to students throughout the state.

UOS is fully accredited, has NCAA approval and all teachers are certified and highly qualified educators.

Learn anywhere this summer and get school credit

Utah Online School is currently enrolling for summer courses and fall. With classes ranging from art history to hospitality and tourism to wildlife biology and forestry, the summer course offerings at Utah Online School are more like the options at a fun summer camp than the old style of summer school. And in many instances, summer activities can be coordinated with classes at UOS so students can earn high school credit.

For example, a family that is planning a beach vacation during the summer could coordinate with a class on marine biology or environmental science. Or a family that spends lots of time outdoors could match that with classes on outdoor recreation, geology, astrology, photography, etc. With nearly 70 course options (and a list that is always growing), there is almost always an opportunity for individual flexibility. Likewise, a student who plays summer sports can earn PE credit. Summer music lessons can earn music credit.

In addition to traditional subjects like reading, art, history and math, UOS has classes like computer science, programming, coding, world languages (20-plus), music (guitar, ukulele, music theory and more), wildlife and marine biology, honors courses and ACT prep.

If you have a student who will be old enough to drive, UOS offers drivers education that includes the curriculum and simulator requirements.

Grade replacement

Sometimes life brings unexpected events that interfere with students' learning and ability to maintain their GPA and academic goals. Luckily, Utah allows students to replace grades on their transcripts through the grade replacement program.

By enrolling with Utah Online School, students can replace courses when it works best for their schedule.

"My grades have suffered in a couple of classes and I was able to replace these grades taking Utah Online courses," said one student. "It felt so great to submit my transcript to colleges this year. It really showed who I am as a student."

To ensure your student follows the correct procedure for grade replacement at their boundary school, they will need to speak with their counselor.

Credit recovery

For students who struggle or fail classes in school, UOS offers credit recovery to help students across the state get back on track for graduation.

While it's available all year, summer is a great time to take advantage of the credit recovery program. For a flat $50 fee, students can recover as many courses as they can during a nine-week session. As soon as a course is complete, they can start a new one, which allows students the opportunity to complete courses as quickly as they master the concepts.

Schools across the state trust Utah Online School and routinely refer students seeking makeup or original credit.

A tried-and-true option for online education

If the idea of online and in-person blended education is appealing, but you don't know where to start, Utah Online School has perfected the process.

UOS serves 10,000-plus students yearly with more than 150 teachers, counselors and staff. In more than 17 years, the cumulative total of students served has exceeded 120,000. Along the way, UOS has achieved a course completion rate exceeding 90% and a graduation rate of more than 95%.

Utah Online School achieves student success by tailoring learning to student needs with the support of certified teachers, adult mentors, and counselors.

