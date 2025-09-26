Tradon Bessinger sets Davis single-game passing record in 54-22 win over Syracuse

KAYSVILLE — For a school founded in 1914, it might come as a surprise that Davis High athletes can still be the first in school history to do something.

One such rare occasion happened Friday when senior quarterback Tradon Bessinger became the first Darts signal caller to pass for over 500 yards in a single game. The record came along with six passing touchdowns en route to a 54-22 win over the Syracuse Titans for first place in Region 1.

"It means a lot to me and my family," Bessinger said of the achievement. "I'm just very, very blessed to be in this position."

Bessinger found five different receivers for his six touchdowns on the night, including two to junior Jaxton Itaaheau in the opening quarter. Two-way player Isaac Morrison intercepted a pass from Syracuse quarterback Ledger Wight on the game's opening drive and also caught the other of Bessinger's three first-quarter touchdown passes to boot.

"I take him for granted sometimes," Morrison said of Bessinger. "I'm so lucky. He's the best quarterback in the state, easily."

Davis High quarterback Tradon Bessinger crossed 500 yards on this throw, up 54-22 over Syracuse in the 4th quarter. New school record for passing yards in a game. pic.twitter.com/ilNvDD5jT3 — Caleb Turner (@calebturner23) September 27, 2025

The Titans seemed primed for a comeback with back-to-back touchdowns in the second quarter, but Bessinger responded with another successful drive, capped off by a touchdown pass to junior Bode Sparrow to take a 33-14 halftime lead in the Darts' homecoming game.

Syracuse scored once more with 8:30 remaining in the fourth quarter but was already down 25 points by that point and out of comeback range with limited time, despite successfully converting an onside kick earlier in the game. It was Davis' third 50-point outing of the season to move to 6-1 overall and 1-0 in region play.

The Titans picked up their first in-state loss after a loss earlier in the season to Idaho's Rigby High, and move to 5-2 overall and 1-1 in region play. Their schedule doesn't get any easier, either, with a trip to Region 1's second-place team Weber next week.

Davis travels to Farmington, who upset Fremont on Thursday.