Viking journey: Utah tour company explores Scandinavian history, culture for $3,999

When you visit Scandinavia, you'll feel like you stumbled into a fairytale. First, you'll feast your eyes on some of the most beautiful landscapes you've ever seen. Norwegian fjords, Danish castles, Swedish cathedrals — and that's just the beginning.

As Cliona Elliott writes for Intrepid Travel, these countries are "ridiculously beautiful (like, the take-your-breath-away kind), packed with rich culture and home to some of the world's happiest people."

Apart from what the eye can see, you'll also immerse yourself in the rich history and culture of the area, including the famous and fearsome Vikings who pillaged and plundered Europe and other places centuries ago.

With so much to see and experience, a professional tour guide can help you maximize your time and ensure you don't miss any must-see destinations. Even better, you can save significantly on travel costs. Jensen McKay Tours offers all this and more.

Your tour cost includes airfare out of Los Angeles

Don't let high travel costs hold you back from exploring one of the most breathtaking corners of Europe. With Jensen McKay Tours, you can make it happen for far less than you might expect. By purchasing airfare in bulk nearly a year in advance and using exclusive group contracts, they secure the best deals. Because they're a family-owned business with low operating costs, they pass those savings directly on to you, the customer.

For just $3,999 per person with double occupancy ($999 additional for single occupancy), the Scandinavia tour includes round-trip airfare out of Los Angeles with a nonstop return flight — an incredible value.

Photo: Nancy Pauwels - stock.adobe.com

Your package also covers:

Airport transfers.

Flight from Norway to Denmark.

Accommodations.

Daily breakfasts.

All activities and entrance fees listed in the itinerary.

Private transportation.

Tour guide.

Tour host.

When you compare the cost of booking each of these elements separately — plus airfare — it's clear just how much you're saving. And with all the planning, logistics and coordination handled for you, the only thing left to do is relax and enjoy the trip of a lifetime.

Photo: dennisjacobsen - stock.adobe.com

Here's what's on the itinerary

Over 10 days, you'll explore the best of Norway, Denmark and Sweden. Here's a bird's-eye view of what your trip will look like:

Day 1: Fly from Los Angeles to Norway.

Fly from Los Angeles to Norway. Day 2: Arrive in Bergen and settle in before your adventure begins.

Arrive in Bergen and settle in before your adventure begins. Day 3: Experience a full-day fjord journey with waterfalls, Hardangerfjord, the village of Voss and local treats.

Experience a full-day fjord journey with waterfalls, Hardangerfjord, the village of Voss and local treats. Day 4: Take a half-day catamaran fjord tour through Bergen.

Take a half-day catamaran fjord tour through Bergen. Day 5: Fly to Copenhagen, tour Christiansborg Palace and enjoy a canal boat tour.

Fly to Copenhagen, tour Christiansborg Palace and enjoy a canal boat tour. Day 6: Enjoy a free day in Copenhagen.

Enjoy a free day in Copenhagen. Day 7: Visit the Church of Our Lady, Roskilde Cathedral and Rosenborg Castle.

Visit the Church of Our Lady, Roskilde Cathedral and Rosenborg Castle. Day 8: See the Little Mermaid statue, Frederiksborg Castle, Fredensborg Castle and Kronborg Castle.

See the Little Mermaid statue, Frederiksborg Castle, Fredensborg Castle and Kronborg Castle. Day 9: Take a day trip across the Øresund Bridge to Sweden, visiting Malmö, Lilla Torg, the Turning Torso, Lund Cathedral and Jakriborg.

Take a day trip across the Øresund Bridge to Sweden, visiting Malmö, Lilla Torg, the Turning Torso, Lund Cathedral and Jakriborg. Day 10: Depart from Copenhagen and return on a nonstop return flight.

Photo: Joachim Hofmann - stock.adobe.com

To see the full itinerary — including a few pictures previewing what's to come — click here.

Your tour host for this trip is Jenni Perkins, who will guide you through Scandinavia's highlights while keeping everything organized and stress-free.

"Jenni was incredible, sweet and friendly and so prompt to help with anything we needed," one reviewer raved. "It was a fabulous experience. Well done!"

Refer a friend and save even more

In addition to their excellent prices, Jensen McKay Tours offers a referral program to help you save even more. For every referral you send that books with them, you'll receive $100 and your referral will get $50 off the price as well. And you don't have to go on the trip to get your $100 reward!

