Cuts for a cause: New southern Utah barbershop to benefit barber academy scholarships

By Jessi Bang, St. George News | Posted - Sept. 13, 2025 at 9:44 p.m.

 
Konquer Barbershop co-owner Kevin Romero and his wife, Carolina Sanchez, in St. George. The shop's proceeds will fund scholarships for future barbers.

Konquer Barbershop co-owner Kevin Romero and his wife, Carolina Sanchez, in St. George. The shop's proceeds will fund scholarships for future barbers. (Konquer Barbershop)

ST. GEORGE — The grand opening of a St. George barbershop is giving the community a chance to look good and do good, with all proceeds funding scholarships for future barbers.

Konquer Barbershop co-owner Kevin Romero told St. George News the shop's grand opening goes beyond trims and fades; it's a chance for the community to come together and support aspiring barbers by funding scholarships at The Way Barber Academy, helping launch the next generation of talent.

"We would not be here if it weren't for all of the support and the knowledge that The Way Barber Academy gave not only to my husband, but also to me," Romero's wife and barbershop co-owner Carolina Sanchez said. "It was more than just getting the license and doing the hours. What better place to give the proceeds to than the place that helped us?"

Konquer Barbershop will celebrate its grand opening Monday, Sept. 15, from 3-6 p.m., with food from Island Grinds and treats from Paletas Gourmet Creamsicles. Proceeds from food sales and haircuts during the event will go toward scholarships for students at The Way Barber Academy.

Jessi Bang

