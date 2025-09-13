3 homes 'damaged completely,' livestock and pets missing after tornado in San Juan County

BLUFF, San Juan County — Significant structural damage has been reported after a tornado touched down near the Colorado-Utah border on Saturday.

Three homes are labeled "damaged completely" by the twister in the McCracken Mesa and Cahone Mesa areas near the town of Montezuma Creek, according to the Navajo Police Department. Montezuma Creek is located 15 miles east of Bluff.

Police said that despite the damage, no people were injured, and no hazardous material spills occurred, but an unknown number of livestock and household pets are missing. Five dogs were originally reported as killed, according to San Juan County administrator Mack McDonald, but police later said they could not confirm that information.

The families who lost homes due to the tornado are being housed in nearby hotels in coordination with the Aneth Chapter House. Utah Navajo Health System victim advocates will meet with the affected families for mental health counseling and other needs, police said.

Navajo Tribal Utility Authority has completed its damage assessments and repositioned some power lines, though power remains out in the Montezuma Creek community, police said.

A small tornado is spotted near Montezuma Creek, San Juan County, on Saturday. Local officials say three homes are "completely damaged," and an unknown number of livestock and animals are missing due to the twister. (Photo: San Juan County)

San Juan County administrator Mack McDonald said earlier that Utah's government leaders are aware of the situation, and the Red Cross will be on hand to assist those affected by the tornado.

"Our prayers go out to the families that lost their home and to those impacted," reads a statement from the Navajo Police Department.

The National Weather Service originally issued a tornado warning for San Juan County in Utah and Montezuma County in Colorado through 1:45 p.m. Saturday.

"Heads up big storms in eastern Utah today!" KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson said in a Facebook post showing video of the tornado, adding that the weather phenomenon was "impressive for Utah standards."

Contributing: Cassidy Wixom