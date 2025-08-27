Ben Criddle: Why Bear Bachmeier is set up for early success at BYU

PROVO — When BYU opens its 2025 season, the biggest storyline in Provo won't be about the Big 12 schedule or Kalani Sitake's program as a whole. It will be about a true freshman quarterback making history.

Bear Bachmeier is set to become the first-ever true freshman to start a season opener for the Cougars, a milestone that adds weight to his debut.

Recruiting pedigree and mental makeup

Bachmeier wasn't just another high school standout. He fielded offers from programs such as Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon, Texas A&M, Stanford, Utah and BYU. He initially committed to Stanford, but after head coach Troy Taylor was fired, Bachmeier transferred to BYU, joining a program that presented stability and a clear path to early playing time.

He's more than just athletic potential. Offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick has described him as "brilliant," and his high school coach believes he has a photographic memory, a rare asset for a young quarterback learning a new system.

On top of that, Bachmeier has been training with John Beck and the 3DQB program since seventh grade, a quarterback development pipeline that has shaped some of the most polished passers in college football and the NFL. That long-term training gives him advanced mechanics, pocket awareness, and confidence uncommon for his age.

Bachmeier also isn't starting from scratch. Before enrolling at BYU, he participated in spring ball at Stanford, giving him an early taste of Power Four football and a working familiarity with their personnel and base schemes.

A favorable opening stretch

If there's such a thing as a "soft landing" in college football, BYU's 2025 schedule offers it. The Cougars are expected to be favored in each of their first six games, three of which come at home in LaVell Edwards Stadium.

A Week 3 bye adds another layer of breathing room, giving the staff time to fine-tune and reset before conference play heats up. That kind of start can make all the difference for a young quarterback. Confidence builds with wins, and early mistakes are easier to absorb when the scoreboard isn't tilted the other way.

A strong cast around him

Bachmeier won't have to do it alone. The backfield features LJ Martin and Sione Moa, two capable runners who can take pressure off the passing game.

At receiver, Chase Roberts provides experience and consistency, while Parker Kingston, JoJo Phillips, and Cody Hagen bring speed and upside. Tight end Carsen Ryan offers a reliable safety valve across the middle, and perhaps most importantly, the offensive line returns significant starting experience.

On the other side of the ball, BYU is projected to field a top-25 defense, giving Bachmeier room to grow without having to win every game in a shootout. Special teams should also be a weapon, another projected top-25 unit that can tilt field position and keep momentum on BYU's side.

And this year's roster may be the deepest and most talented BYU has fielded in years, with legitimate playmakers and experience at nearly every key position. That balance should lighten the burden on a true freshman quarterback and allow him to develop without being asked to do everything himself.

Coaching and scheme stability

Roderick has a strong track record of developing young quarterbacks and giving them easy throws to put points up on the board. The continuity within the offensive staff ensures a consistent environment for a freshman stepping into a starting role. The scheme itself is quarterback-friendly, blending play-action, rhythm throws, and designed mobility.

Sitake's culture and consistency also play a major role in stability. Players have clearly defined roles and an established identity, which reduces volatility within the team and allows a young quarterback to focus on learning the offense and executing without unnecessary distractions.

Program context

LaVell Edwards Stadium provides a significant home-field advantage, and BYU's strength and conditioning program has helped keep the team healthier later in the season the last two years. Veteran leadership and a culture of accountability create a supportive environment for a freshman quarterback stepping into a historic role.

The bottom line

Bachmeier's talent is undeniable, but what makes his situation at BYU particularly intriguing is how all the pieces fit together: the schedule, the personnel, the coaching staff, and the program infrastructure.

For once, a freshman quarterback doesn't feel like a desperation play; it feels like the right player at the right time stepping into the right environment to make history.