Locals in the NFL 2025: Post-deadline day free agent/practice squad tracker

AROUND THE SHIELD — Not every player that makes one of the NFL's 53-man rosters by deadline day sticks with the roster through the season, and not every waived player's career is over.
More than two dozen former Utah high school or college football players were deadline-day casualties ahead of the league's Sept. 5 opening day. That includes several rookies and undrafted free agents, and even veteran players like former Timpview High and Utah star Britain Covey.
The 28-year-old Provo native was one of 22 players waived Tuesday by the Los Angeles Rams, less than two years after being one of the most impactful punt returners in the NFL. But a neck injury in 2024 limited Covey to just five games, and made him expandable after signing a one-year contract in Los Angeles.
Covey is now a free agent, and one of several players who is likely to find a new home — either on an active roster or practice squad until a team needs to fill a spot mid-season.
That was the case for Tyler Huntley, the former University of Utah quarterback who competed among a half dozen or so quarterbacks to be the starter in Cleveland. But less than a day after the Browns waived him, the 27-year-old signed a veteran practice squad deal with the Baltimore Ravens, where he played from 2020-23 and returned briefly in 2024.
"I've been watching his games on tape, and you see the growth," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday after practice. "He's had a travel a journey; it's been a hard road for Tyler. But that's how your grow; scars are stronger than parts of the bones. He's had his bones broken, so to speak, and I've seen him bounce back.
"It makes our team stronger to have him in that spot."
"It makes our team stronger. " Harbs on @_SNOOP1's return pic.twitter.com/gAl0mz4Snc— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 27, 2025
Here's a look at other players that were waived by Tuesday's 54-man roster deadline (or shortly thereafter). The list may be updated as players sign with other teams, including to practice squads.
Waived on or slightly before roster deadline
- Gabe Jeudy-Lally, CB, BYU (via Tennessee) —> Waived by Tennessee Titans following 53-man deadline
- Simi Fehoko, WR, Brighton High (via Stanford) —> Waived by Arizona Cardinals
- JaTravis Broughton, CB, Utah —> Waived by Carolina Panthers
- Xavier Carlton, DE, Utah/Juan Diego (via Cal) —> Waived by Chicago Bears
- Max Tooley, LB, BYU/Bountiful High —> Waived by Minnesota Vikings
- Zemaiah Vaughn, CB, Utah —> Waived by Minnesota Vikings
- Taki Taimani, DL, East High (via Oregon) —> Waived by Minnesota Vikings
- Cole Fotheringham, TE, Utah —> Waived by New England Patriots
- Miles Battle, CB, Utah —> Waived by New England Patriots
- Zack Moss, RB, Utah —> Waived by Cincinnati Bengals
- Caleb Etienne, OT, BYU —> Waived by Cincinnati Bengals
- Jalen Davis, CB, Utah State —> Waived by Cincinnati Bengals
- Quali Conley, RB, Utah Tech —> Waived by Cincinnati Bengals
- Tanner McLachlan, TE, Southern Utah (via Arizona) —> Waived by Cincinnati Bengals
- Tyler Huntley, QB, Utah —> Waived by Cleveland Browns
- Jackson Barton, OT, Utah/Brighton High —> Waived by Cleveland Browns
- Kedon Slovis, QB, BYU —> Waived by Houston Texans
- Junior Tafuna, DT, Utah —> Waived by Houston Texans
- Ja'Quinden Jackson, RB, Utah —> Waived by Jacksonville Jaguars
- Darius Lassiter, WR, BYU —> Waived by Jacksonville Jaguars
- Caleb Lohner, TE, Utah (via BYU/Wasatch Academy basketball) —> Waived by Denver Broncos
- Kyrese Rowan (White), WR, Utah State/Utah/Roy High —> Waived by Denver Broncos
- Thomas Yassmin, TE, Utah —> Waived by LA Chargers
- Cameron Latu, TE, Olympus High (via Alabama) —> Waived by Philadelphia Eagles
- Sataoa Laumea, OG, Utah —> Waived by Seattle Seahawks
- Nephi Sewell, LB, Utah/Desert Hills High —> Waived by New Orleans Saints
- Terrell Burgess, S, Utah —> Waived by New Orleans Saints
- Jonah Williams, DE, Weber State —> Waived by New Orleans Saints
- Britain Covey, WR/PR, Utah/Timpview High —> Waived by LA Rams
- Wyatt Bowles, OL, Utah State/Syracuse High —> Waived by LA Rams
- Sua Opeta, OG, Weber State/Stansbury High —> Waived by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Eagles have re-signed Britain Covey pic.twitter.com/hyuyur5ueN— Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) August 28, 2025
Practice squad additions
- Tyler Huntley, QB, Utah —> Signed by Baltimore Ravens
- Jalen Davis, CB, Utah State —> Signed by Cincinnati Bengals
- Simi Fehoko, WR, Brighton High (via Stanford) —> Signed by Arizona Cardinals
- Ja'Quinden Jackson, RB, Utah —> Signed by Jacksonville Jaguars
- Dorian Singer, WR, Utah —> Signed by Jacksonville Jaguars
- Braeden Daniels, OT, Utah —> Signed by Miami Dolphins
- Wyatt Bowles, OL, Utah State/Syracuse High —> Signed by LA Rams
- Xavier Carlton, DE, Utah/Juan Diego (via Cal) —> Signed by Chicago Bears
- Sataoa Laumea, OG, Utah —> Signed by Seattle Seahawks
- Zemaiah Vaughn, CB, Utah —> Signed by Minnesota Vikings
- Taki Taimani, DL, East High (via Oregon) —> Signed by Minnesota Vikings
- Terrell Burgess, S, Utah —> Signed by New Orleans Saints
- Nephi Sewell, LB, Utah/Desert Hills High —> Signed by New Orleans Saints
- Jonah Williams, DE, Weber State —> Signed by New Orleans Saints
- Britain Covey, WR/PR, Utah/Timpview High —> Signed by Philadelphia Eagles