Locals in the NFL 2025: Post-deadline day free agent/practice squad tracker

AROUND THE SHIELD — Not every player that makes one of the NFL's 53-man rosters by deadline day sticks with the roster through the season, and not every waived player's career is over.

More than two dozen former Utah high school or college football players were deadline-day casualties ahead of the league's Sept. 5 opening day. That includes several rookies and undrafted free agents, and even veteran players like former Timpview High and Utah star Britain Covey.

The 28-year-old Provo native was one of 22 players waived Tuesday by the Los Angeles Rams, less than two years after being one of the most impactful punt returners in the NFL. But a neck injury in 2024 limited Covey to just five games, and made him expandable after signing a one-year contract in Los Angeles.

Covey is now a free agent, and one of several players who is likely to find a new home — either on an active roster or practice squad until a team needs to fill a spot mid-season.

That was the case for Tyler Huntley, the former University of Utah quarterback who competed among a half dozen or so quarterbacks to be the starter in Cleveland. But less than a day after the Browns waived him, the 27-year-old signed a veteran practice squad deal with the Baltimore Ravens, where he played from 2020-23 and returned briefly in 2024.

"I've been watching his games on tape, and you see the growth," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday after practice. "He's had a travel a journey; it's been a hard road for Tyler. But that's how your grow; scars are stronger than parts of the bones. He's had his bones broken, so to speak, and I've seen him bounce back.

"It makes our team stronger to have him in that spot."

Here's a look at other players that were waived by Tuesday's 54-man roster deadline (or shortly thereafter). The list may be updated as players sign with other teams, including to practice squads.

Waived on or slightly before roster deadline

Gabe Jeudy-Lally, CB, BYU (via Tennessee) —> Waived by Tennessee Titans following 53-man deadline

Simi Fehoko, WR, Brighton High (via Stanford) —> Waived by Arizona Cardinals

JaTravis Broughton, CB, Utah —> Waived by Carolina Panthers

Xavier Carlton, DE, Utah/Juan Diego (via Cal) —> Waived by Chicago Bears

Max Tooley, LB, BYU/Bountiful High —> Waived by Minnesota Vikings

Zemaiah Vaughn, CB, Utah —> Waived by Minnesota Vikings

Taki Taimani, DL, East High (via Oregon) —> Waived by Minnesota Vikings

Cole Fotheringham, TE, Utah —> Waived by New England Patriots

Miles Battle, CB, Utah —> Waived by New England Patriots

Zack Moss, RB, Utah —> Waived by Cincinnati Bengals

Caleb Etienne, OT, BYU —> Waived by Cincinnati Bengals

Jalen Davis, CB, Utah State —> Waived by Cincinnati Bengals

Quali Conley, RB, Utah Tech —> Waived by Cincinnati Bengals

Tanner McLachlan, TE, Southern Utah (via Arizona) —> Waived by Cincinnati Bengals

Tyler Huntley, QB, Utah —> Waived by Cleveland Browns

Jackson Barton, OT, Utah/Brighton High —> Waived by Cleveland Browns

Kedon Slovis, QB, BYU —> Waived by Houston Texans

Junior Tafuna, DT, Utah —> Waived by Houston Texans

Ja'Quinden Jackson, RB, Utah —> Waived by Jacksonville Jaguars

Darius Lassiter, WR, BYU —> Waived by Jacksonville Jaguars

Caleb Lohner, TE, Utah (via BYU/Wasatch Academy basketball) —> Waived by Denver Broncos

Kyrese Rowan (White), WR, Utah State/Utah/Roy High —> Waived by Denver Broncos

Thomas Yassmin, TE, Utah —> Waived by LA Chargers

Cameron Latu, TE, Olympus High (via Alabama) —> Waived by Philadelphia Eagles

Sataoa Laumea, OG, Utah —> Waived by Seattle Seahawks

Nephi Sewell, LB, Utah/Desert Hills High —> Waived by New Orleans Saints

Terrell Burgess, S, Utah —> Waived by New Orleans Saints

Jonah Williams, DE, Weber State —> Waived by New Orleans Saints

Britain Covey, WR/PR, Utah/Timpview High —> Waived by LA Rams

Wyatt Bowles, OL, Utah State/Syracuse High —> Waived by LA Rams

Sua Opeta, OG, Weber State/Stansbury High —> Waived by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

