Sevier County: Central Utah's skies are open for fall outdoor adventure

After a long summer of drought and wildfire, Sevier County is back on the map for all the right reasons.

The Monroe Canyon Fire, Utah's largest this year, forced closures across some of the county's most popular recreation areas. But recent monsoon rains and rising humidity have turned the tide.

Fire crews have made major progress and cooperation between the U.S. Forest Service, Central Utah Air Sports Association (@CUASA) and local officials is making it possible to safely reopen key sites like Monroe Peak and the Cove paragliding and hang gliding launches.

This fall is shaping up to be a season of renewal. Skies are clearing, trails are drying, and fall colors are already beginning to show in the mountains. With two major flying events on the calendar and tourism opportunities growing, now is the time to rediscover one of Utah's best-kept secrets.

Photo: Central Utah Air Sports Association

Paragliders return for 2 major events in September

Sevier County will host two major paragliding events this fall, each offering a unique chance to experience the area's scenic backdrops and ideal flying conditions.

The Red Rocks Wide Open, scheduled for Sept. 5-13, is part of the National Championship Series and the international Pre-Paragliding World Cup circuit. This elite race draws 100 top pilots from around the globe to Monroe, where they'll compete on long-distance tasks using nothing but thermal lift and mountain winds.

In 2024, a standout race day task launched from Monroe Peak and finished in Castledale, covering nearly 100 miles. Close to 50 pilots reached goal that day, climbing to over 17,000 feet and gliding across Fishlake, the Wasatch Plateau and sweeping aspen groves. Speeds hit 60 miles per hour in some sections, creating a race to remember.

Photo: Central Utah Air Sports Association

"This time of year offers near-perfect conditions," said Jonathan Leusden, a local pilot and Sevier County resident. "Flying over mountain ridge lines and bright fall colors with friends is something we'll always remember. That day had everything — scenery, speed, and the kind of lift that lets you fly your heart out."

Later in the month, the Red Rocks Fall Fly-In takes place from Sept. 22-27, bringing pilots together for a more relaxed week of flying and community connection. Hundreds of gliders fill the evening skies above Monroe, while pilots enjoy smooth morning climbs, spectacular sunsets and a welcoming vibe that keeps them coming back year after year.

Operating alongside the Fly-In is the Sky Out Team Challenge, a friendly yet competitive format designed to encourage teamwork across skill levels. Pilots form teams to chase high-altitude flights and support one another throughout the week, with prizes awarded based on collective altitude gains.

At the same time, elite hike-and-fly athletes will be competing in the 2025 Global Rescue XRedRocks, a multi-day race that blends foot travel with world-class flying. Pilots launch from rugged mountain peaks, run through alpine terrain, and race to complete daily cross-country tasks by both air and trail. It's one of the most physically demanding formats in the sport—and also one of the most visually stunning.

A short film about the X Red Rocks (below) captures the spirit of the event and the incredible landscapes of Central Utah. With breathtaking footage of pilots soaring over high ridge lines and hiking beneath golden leaves, the film offers a front-row view into why Sevier County is quickly becoming a must-visit destination for adventure athletes.

Pilots come for the conditions, but what brings them back is the land, the people, and the energy that makes this place special.

Sevier County is also known for its expansive trail systems. The famous Paiute Trail Network runs from Richfield to Marysvale, crossing through the Pahvant, Tushar, Fishlake, and Parker Mountains. Riders, hikers, and mountain bikers can explore miles of scenic routes and high-alpine terrain.

Richfield's mountain bike trail system has earned state-wide attention for its well-designed flow trails and varied terrain. Whether you're riding a singletrack or cruising in an OHV, you'll find quiet trailheads and big views around every corner.

Fishlake in the fall: Clear water and wild moments

Fish Lake is one of Central Utah's natural crown jewels. Its deep, clear waters are ideal for fishing, kayaking, and picnicking. Fall is especially rewarding for anglers targeting lake trout, cutthroat, brown, and rainbow trout.

It's also kokanee season. Each fall, kokanee salmon turn bright red and swim upstream to spawn. The run draws visitors and photographers eager to witness one of the area's most vibrant natural events.

Nearby, the Pando Aspen Grove, just southwest of Fish Lake, is a must-see. This vast clonal colony of quaking aspens is considered the world's largest clonal colony and one of the oldest living organisms on earth. Its quiet beauty, especially during peak color change, leaves a lasting impression.

Raft the Sevier River for scenic thrills

For a splash of adrenaline, try whitewater rafting on the Sevier River. Local outfitters offer half-day trips that take you through mild Class II and III rapids with views of cottonwood groves, red rock outcrops and occasional wildlife sightings.

It's a great option for families and first-time rafters, with just enough excitement to make lasting memories without being too intense. Fall offers cooler temperatures and beautiful golden foliage along the riverbanks.

Where to soak, stay, and refuel

Soak

Mystic Hot Springs in Monroe offers outdoor soaking in mineral-rich water with panoramic views and stargazing. Guests can stay in retro buses, rustic cabins, or tent sites.

Stay

Monroe Canyon RV Park provides large RV sites, public land access, and peaceful mountain views right in Monroe City.

Sevier River RV Park features cabins, tent camping, pickleball courts and riverside access.

Richfield Hotels offer easy access to restaurants, gear shops, and trailheads.

Dine

Severo (Richfield) serves elevated small-town cuisine with seasonal ingredients and rotating menus.

Borens Smokehouse (Richfield) is known for barbecue classics and house-made sauces.

La Gringa (Richfield) offers traditional Mexican dishes made from scratch.

Ace's Place (Monroe) features wood-fired pizzas, burgers, and a laid-back patio.

Bullies Drive-In (Monroe) is a local go-to for burgers, fries, and milkshakes with small-town charm.

A season of fall renewal

This fall marks more than a change in temperature. After months of fire and drought, Sevier County is seeing new growth across its forests and foothills. Aspen groves are turning gold again, wildflowers are returning to the burn scar, and community spirit is stronger than ever.

Whether you come for paragliding, mountain biking, Sevier River rafting, fall fishing, or just good food with good people, you'll find something that sticks with you. The skies are clear. The trails are open. The timing couldn't be better.

Plan your trip today and see what makes Sevier County one of Utah's most inspiring fall destinations.