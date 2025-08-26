Help for kids in crisis: Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital Behavioral Health Center ready to open in Taylorsville

Estimated read time: 5-6 minutes

Intermountain Children's Health is opening a new Behavioral Health Center in Taylorsville to expand mental health services to families in Utah, where suicide remains a leading cause of death for youth.

The Intermountain Health Primary Children's Hospital Behavioral Health Center-Taylorsville Campus will open to kids and families on Sept. 6.

The 90,000-square-foot facility, built on the former Wasatch Canyons campus, was made possible by a $25 million investment from the State of Utah and philanthropic donations to Primary Promise, Intermountain Health's historic campaign to build the nation's model health system for children.

"When I started coming to Primary Children's it really helped me," said Wren, a 12-year-old patient. "I want other kids to know that it's not just them that have worries, and there's ways to fix it … they're not the only ones having the hard times."

Utah, like many states in the nation, is experiencing a pediatric mental health crisis. In 2023, 23% of Utah high school students seriously contemplated suicide. Nine percent attempted suicide, and 37% felt sad or hopeless.

To help meet the need, Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital has increased its behavioral health programs by 78% and has served 40% more kids in the past five years.

The need for care keeps growing. In 2024, Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital behavioral health programs helped more than 10,000 kids. They're expected to help even more this year.

"Each child in our community is an important part of Intermountain's mission," said Rob Allen, president and chief executive officer of Intermountain Health. "Every child deserves the chance to thrive and live their healthiest life. They are the hope and promise of the future. This center is an important part of providing critically needed behavioral health services to Utah's children and families."

The new family-centered facility features:

Patient rooms where parents can stay overnight with their child.

Family-friendly perks like spacious waiting rooms and a café.

50% more inpatient beds than the previous facility that can be adapted to each child's needs.

Large outpatient spaces with natural light, quiet rooms, and sensory spaces.

A new crisis walk-in center, which is always open.

The center also includes these free services:

The statewide Assessment, Referral, Consultation Service (ARCS) service line that connects families to behavioral health resources or an appointment at 385-478-2400.

The Stabilization and Mobile Response program, which sends a professional to your home to help a child or teen. It's available by dialing 988 or using the SafeUT app.

"Family-centered care is critical to kids' healing, and this building is designed for families," said Amanda Choudhary, president of the Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital-Taylorsville Campus and leader of the Behavioral Health service line for Intermountain Children's Health.

Construction on the Center was accelerated thanks to the state's $25 million appropriation.

"It's because of the shared commitment of Intermountain Children's Health, the State of Utah and supporters of Primary Promise that we are able to answer the emerging needs of a growing pediatric population and open this new Behavioral Health Center," said Mandy Richards, president of Intermountain Children's Health and chief nursing executive for Intermountain Health. "We are grateful for the community support that has turned a promise into reality for children across the State of Utah."

"Children's behavioral health is one of the most important and challenging issues of our time. The State of Utah is proud to support Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital in this critical endeavor," Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson said. "The $25 million investment from the state shows that no child or family is alone in their mental health journey. We are all in this together."

The Behavioral Health Center will give patients and families a "safe place to land," said Teresa Glade, whose daughter, Rachel, was helped at Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital.

Rachel has had many heart, lung, gastrointestinal, and feeding therapies, among other treatments and surgeries, starting at birth. She is also hard of hearing.

"I know this was difficult for everyone around me, but I understand now that I was hurting deeply and needed, somehow, to get that out," Rachel shared at a ribbon-cutting ceremony in American Sign Language. "I had suffered through a ton of medical trauma, and on top of that, I couldn't hear the voices that tried to comfort me."

Rachel is now 23. She graduated from cosmetology school and works at her family business. She enjoys doing hair and makeup, hiking, spending time with her boyfriend and eating her favorite foods.

"It is incredibly important for kids to receive mental health support when they are young so that they can enter adulthood with life skills," Rachel said. "I am so thankful for all of the years Primary Children's has been there for me with my medical and behavioral health needs, and I am so happy this new campus will be able to provide further support for countless children and teens for decades to come."

Support of Intermountain Health's historic Primary Promise campaign to build the nation's model health system for children helped expand behavioral health services. Julie and Gregory P. Cook's family was the first to invest in Primary Promise with a $10 million gift dedicated entirely to behavioral health.

"If you've ever wanted a way to give back to your community and help everyone, this is it," Gregory Cook said. "We invite everyone to partner with us, and give to Primary Promise. Contribute to lifesaving and life-changing advancements for kids everywhere. Every day we delay is a missed opportunity to help a child thrive. With stakes this high, we cannot hesitate."

For information about behavioral health services, visit primarychildrens.org/behavioralhealth

To give, visit primarypromise.org.