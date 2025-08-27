Northern Utah's largest dog-friendly Oktoberfest begins at Snowbasin's SnowWiesn

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

The bratwursts won't be the only dogs at Snowbasin's Oktoberfest this year.

SnowWiesn, which has become an autumn tradition in Northern Utah, is the largest dog-friendly Oktoberfest in the area.

And the event goes beyond canines, bringing together Bavarian food, craft beer, live entertainment and a slate of quirky competitions, all set against the changing colors of Ogden Valley.

The festival, held on Saturdays and Sundays from Aug. 30 through Oct. 12, is designed to offer an alpine take on Oktoberfest while keeping families — and their four-legged companions — at the heart of the celebration.

Photo: Snowbasin

A mountain town tradition takes root

SnowWiesn, whose name blends Snowbasin with Wiesn (the German word for Oktoberfest), has quickly grown into a signature seasonal event.

Resort officials said the festival's combination of European-inspired flavors, Utah craft beer and mountain scenery has attracted a mix of locals and visitors looking for a fresh take on fall traditions.

The timing also gives attendees the chance to enjoy northern Utah's vibrant fall foliage.

From mid-September through mid-October, the resort's slopes are draped in deep reds, oranges and yellows, creating a striking backdrop for the event.

Bavarian flavors and local brews

Central to SnowWiesn is its food and drink lineup. Festivalgoers can enjoy oversized Bavarian pretzels, beer bratwursts, Belgian-style Liege waffles and other seasonal fare.

Photo: Snowbasin

To wash it down, 10 different breweries are featured throughout the season.

Visitors can purchase 24-ounce Masskrug beer steins, which come with discounted refills, making them a sought-after souvenir for repeat attendees.

More than beer: games and competitions

SnowWiesn goes beyond traditional food-and-drink offerings of a traditional Oktoberfest with a range of activities and contests.

Each Sunday, festivalgoers can test their endurance in Masskrugstemmen, a stein-holding competition where participants extend a full glass of beer at arm's length for as long as possible.

The high-energy Gelande Quaffing contest — a team-based game that requires sliding and catching beer mugs before they hit the ground — has become one of the weekend highlights, rewarding coordination and creativity.

Families and casual visitors can join lighter games like cornhole, with complimentary boards set up in Snowbasin's Wildflower Meadow.

Photo: Snowbasin

Costume contests also invite attendees to showcase their Bavarian-inspired attire, with prizes awarded on the concert stage.

Shopping local at the mountain market

If you like your beer with a side of artistic flair, SnowWiesn hosts a Mountain Market featuring local artisan vendors.

Shoppers can browse handcrafted jewelry, home décor, artwork and one-of-a-kind gifts while supporting small businesses.

The market gives local creators a platform to connect with new audiences while offering attendees more than just food and music.

A festival for families and dogs

SnowWiesn stands apart as Utah's most dog-friendly Oktoberfest, with resort grounds welcoming leashed pets throughout the event.

For many attendees, the ability to bring dogs transforms the festival into a family-inclusive experience.

Alongside pet-friendly policies, Snowbasin has worked to create an event that's accessible for families with children.

Open spaces, casual lawn seating and interactive activities are designed to appeal to all ages.

Although dogs are welcome to the event at any time, SnowWiesn Dogtoberfest is September 13 and 14.

Scenic backdrop for music and fall colors

Live music fills the mountain each weekend, with local bands performing in Earl's Plaza.

Concertgoers can relax on the lawn or dance in front of the stage, making the entertainment a central draw.

Plus, attendees will see Snowbasin at its fall finest. By late September, the surrounding Wasatch peaks are awash in bright hues, drawing hikers and sightseers who pair outdoor recreation with festival stops.

The resort encourages visitors to plan day trips that combine leaf-peeping hikes with Oktoberfest festivities.

Photo: Snowbasin

Building momentum for the future

SnowWiesn's growth reflects the growing trend for mountain resorts to expand beyond winter sports into year-round destinations.

Resort officials hope the festival will establish itself as a staple in Utah's fall calendar, drawing repeat visitors in the same way summer concerts and winter skiing already do.

For now, the focus is on blending authentic Oktoberfest traditions with local culture, celebrating the season while staying true to the community and landscape surrounding the resort.

If you go

SnowWiesn Oktoberfest.

Where: Snowbasin Resort, Huntsville, Utah.

When: Saturdays and Sundays, Aug. 30 – Oct. 12.

Highlights: Bavarian food and drink, 10 breweries, Mountain Market, live music, dog-friendly grounds, family games and contests.

Special activities: Masskrugstemmen stein-holding contest (Sundays), Gelande Quaffing, cornhole, costume competitions.

More info: snowbasin.com/events/snowwiesn-oktoberfest.

A seasonal celebration

SnowWiesn is more than just another Oktoberfest — it's an event that celebrates alpine scenery, cultural tradition and family-friendly fun.

With dogs on leashes, beers in hand and fall colors on display, the festival embodies the Wasatch Mountains' integral role as a year-round hub for community celebrations.