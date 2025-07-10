Man charged in violent spree that included 2 shootings

RIVERTON — A Utah was charged Wednesday with going on a violent spree that included firing a dozen rounds at the father of his ex-girlfriend and her brother, shooting at another motorist during a road-rage confrontation, pointing a gun at a relative and then fighting with police after his arrest.

Tyler Michael Collins, 34, is charged in 3rd District Court with two counts of attempted aggravated murder, a first-degree felony; theft by receiving stolen property and illegal shooting of a gun with a road rage penalty enhancement, second-degree felonies; being a restricted person in possession of a gun, aggravated assault and three counts of assault by a prisoner, all third-degree felonies; and using a weapon in a fight, a class A misdemeanor.

On June 27, Collins had arrived at a Riverton residence where his ex-girlfriend's father and her brother told him he was not welcome. The father told Collins that he was going to take a picture of the license plate of Collins' vehicle and give it to the police.

"(The brother) stated that due to the argument (his father) and Collins were having, he decided the best course of action was to arm himself with a firearm," according to charging documents.

Collins lifted his shirt to show the father that he had a gun in his waistband and then drove off, the charges state. "Collins proceeds to do a U-turn and park behind some foliage, exiting the vehicle and running toward the residence."

The father and brother were still on the front porch talking to 911 dispatchers when, according to surveillance video, "Collins is observed running up the driveway toward them, pointing the firearm and firing," the charges allege. "(The brother) stated that as soon as he heard Collins fire the first round, he fired back. Collins fired 12 rounds at (the father and brother), striking the porch and pillars near (the two) before running back to the waiting vehicle.

"(The brother) stated that he turned to find (his father) bleeding from the wound to his forehead," according to the charges.

A police booking affidavit further noted that "one of the rounds or shrapnel hit (the) father in the head and caused him to begin bleeding."

Prosecutors further stated in the charges that another of the dozen rounds fired "entered a nearby residence and came close to striking a 7-year-old child in that residence."

After shooting at the father and brother, Collins drove off and went to a relative's residence in Taylorsville, police said. When he got there, he told a woman that "he was armed and pulled the firearm from his waistband. (She) stated that Collins was expressing his desire to repair their relationship, and that when she declined, Collins became more agitated and aggressive. (She) stated that Collins threatened to use the firearm against her and her family, stating that he had been involved in a shooting in Parleys Canyon following a road rage incident and a shooting in Riverton," charging documents state.

After he was arrested, investigators learned that a vehicle cut Collins off as he was driving down Parleys Canyon. Collins allegedly responded by chasing after the other vehicle.

"Collins pointed the firearm out of the window and fired at the vehicle, striking it," the charges say. No injuries were reported.

After he allegedly threatened the relative, Taylorsville police located Collins and arrested him. But when he was taken to the Herriman Police Department so Riverton police officers could question him about the shooting in their city, Collins "became belligerent, refusing to comply. Collins eventually re-entered the interview room but refused to allow officers to handcuff him to the railing. Collins began making threats toward officers, stating that he would take their weapons and throw chairs at them," the court documents state.

"Collins began fighting and flailing against officers, kicking (one officer) three times in the left shin, head-butting (a second officer) in the face and swinging at (a third officer)," according to the charges. "Collins attempted to slip out of the handcuffs, kicking and pulling against the railing and wall of the interview room."

A gun recovered from Collins' vehicle was determined to have been stolen in southern Utah, police say.