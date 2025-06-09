Bengals to release linebacker Germaine Pratt, saving $5.6M on salary cap, AP sources say

By Joe Reedy, Associated Press | Posted - June 9, 2025 at 11:44 a.m.

 
The Cincinnati Bengals are releasing linebacker Germaine Pratt, two people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.

The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the move has not been announced.

NFL Network first reported Pratt's release. The move comes on the eve of the Bengals mandatory minicamp, which starts Tuesday.

The move gives the Bengals $5.6 million in salary cap savings.

Pratt, who was going into the final season of a three-year contract, was one of the longest-tenured Bengals but requested a trade during the offseason. He was a third-round pick in 2019 and started 88 games over six seasons.

He was ninth in the NFL last season with 143 tackles, including two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two interceptions.

Cincinnati has had plenty of questions about the defense during the offseason. It hired Al Golden as coordinator while defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who led the league in sacks last season, has been involved in his own contract dispute.

