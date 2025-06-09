Looking for the best way to finance your home? Your answer may be just a call away

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

Buying the right home takes a series of great choices. It's a process that can involve travel, research and even a few gut decisions. That said, though the search may be difficult, the next task for prospective buyers is also seen as daunting — navigating mortgage needs.

Since the turn of the decade especially, rate adjustments and market changes have given borrowers reason to hesitate before moving forward with a purchase or refinancing option. While articles and AI can help, the most convenient way to ensure homeowners are setting themselves up for financial success is to have an expert by their side.

Traditionally, reaching these specialists has required buyers to adjust their schedule to fit business hours. Today though, one Utah organization has made connecting with a professional easier than ever — Goldenwest Credit Union.

Initiated because "life doesn't clock out at 5 p.m.," the award-winning financial institution now offers mortgage expert services after hours, allowing callers to talk with a local specialist on their time.

"Buyers often have more on their plate than just settling into the right place," said Tonya Froerer, senior vice president at Goldenwest Credit Union. "Our hope is that people calling in will have the time and focus to truly assess their options, and that it will help them move through the process sooner."

A service available at the number 801-786-8400, those who call are paired directly with a mortgage expert on stand-by. A resource for individuals such as first-time homebuyers, homeowners looking to refinance and those with general questions, professionals are able to answer phones not only on weekdays, but weekends and holidays as well — and can even begin applications for interested parties.

Photo: JenkoAtaman - stock.adobe.com

Topics on these calls can range from buying and refinancing to construction and lot loans. A premier lender with locations in Utah and Idaho, Goldenwest Credit Union is capable of helping buyers and owners with a variety of needs, including:

"Our success is tied to our ability to provide convenience," said Froerer. "We strive to empower our members so they can achieve financial success, and that entails working around their schedule as much as possible. Borrowers should always be treated as a priority, and be given the direction they need to make the best choice."

In addition to providing several options to borrowers, part of what sets financing with Goldenwest Credit Union apart is the offerings of their insurance services operation. By utilizing both services, borrowers can ensure their mortgage and policy needs are taken care of by teams who already understand their situation.

"With anything that involves financial services, people are always looking to take care of the next step," said Mark Turner, president of Goldenwest Insurance Services. "Rather than having to make multiple phone calls to two different companies, or even go to two different websites, we offer a one-stop destination. When you're done with figuring out a mortgage or car payment, we can direct you to insurance professionals who can set you up with a great policy."

Celebrating their 89th business anniversary this year, Goldenwest Credit Union recently received their thirteenth Best of State award in the "Credit Union" category. Known for their expertise of the area's economy, the company operates 50 branches from St. George to Post Falls, Idaho.

"What makes us excited about changing the availability of our mortgage experts is the role we know this action will play in our future," said Froerer. "No matter what economic changes occur, we're confident in our ability to help our members meet their financial goals. This is done by connecting them with our exceptional team, and we look forward to seeing how this service can impact their journey."

Call 801-786-8400 to speak with a mortgage expert today.