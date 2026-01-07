Olympic 'dry run'? Utah Mammoth to host outdoor Winter Classic at Rice-Eccles Stadium

SALT LAKE CITY — Early in the process of acquiring what would become the Utah Mammoth, team owner Ryan Smith took NHL officials to Rice-Eccles Stadium to show off what he thought could be the perfect venue for outdoor hockey.

"When (NHL commissioner Gary Bettman) was in town one of these times, we basically made the team come up here to the U. and we said, 'We want to do this at Rice-Eccles," Smith said, recalling it. "We felt like if we could get them up here, do the work early and see it ... it would probably speed things up."

That decision paid off very early in the franchise's history.

Utah will host the NHL's next Winter Classic, playing the Rocky Mountain rival Colorado Avalanche at Rice-Eccles Stadium in 2027. The league is still working to pin down an exact date, but it will be close to New Year's Day, said Bettman, who returned to Utah to announce the game on Wednesday.

"I think the crowd here will give this about as much of a home ice advantage as you can get," the commissioner said.

The Winter Classic has become an NHL tradition since it debuted at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, New York, on New Year's Day 2008. Teams have rotated hosting outdoor games since then, usually hosting events at football stadiums and ballparks. Utah will be the 12th state to host the event, while Salt Lake City will be the 16th different city.

Next year's event will guarantee that all 32 teams have played in the event since it was created. Utah will have a specialty jersey for the event, which has been part of the custom. Those have yet to be designed, Bettman said.

While Smith Entertainment Group entered a partnership agreement with Salt Lake City that required all home games to be played at the Delta Center over the first 30 years of the NHL team's history, it included a provision that opened the door for an event at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

"This game will celebrate Salt Lake City's love of both sports and shared experiences, and we're excited to show more fans what makes this city such a special place," said Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall.

This story will be updated.