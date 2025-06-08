Watercooler Talk: Utah Jazz get a new boss, conference shake-ups strike again

By KSL.com Sports | Posted - June 8, 2025 at 11:01 p.m.

 
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

AROUND THE WATERCOOLER — Just because the on-court action has stopped for the summer doesn't mean the off-court happenings have slowed down.

Host Caleb Turner discusses the Jazz hiring Austin Ainge as president of basketball operations and Utah Valley University leaving the WAC for the Big West. It's also an exciting month for local soccer as Diego Luna continues to shine bright as a starring member of the U.S. men's national team heading into the Gold Cup.

Listen and follow wherever you get your podcasts.

SportsCollegeUtah JazzReal Salt Lake
KSL.com Sports

