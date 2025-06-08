President Russell M. Nelson dedicates Syracuse Utah Temple

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

SYRACUSE — President Russell M. Nelson dedicated the 24th Utah temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sunday.

The 100-year-old church president gave the dedicatory prayer for the Syracuse Utah Temple, 1025 S. 2500 West in Syracuse, and promised several blessings of peace, protection and personal revelation as Latter-day Saints attend and worship in the new temple.

"This is the Lord's house," President Nelson said. "It is filled with his power. Those who live his higher laws have access to his higher power. God's power helps us to grow from the trials of life — rather than be defeated by them."

President Nelson compared the new temple's Davis County city to Syracuse, Italy, where the Apostle Paul "tarried … three days" on his way toward Rome.

"In similar fashion," he said, "this Syracuse, Utah, area of the Lord's vineyard is important to the Lord. It is known to produce valiant youth, strong families and Saints who are willing to let God prevail in their lives."

President Nelson also emphasized the blessings made possible by temples through the restoration of the gospel of Jesus Christ:

"We are such a blessed people! Consider how your life is different because of the restoration of the gospel of Jesus Christ. Without it, we would have no knowledge of the fullness of the gospel, no priesthood ordinances and no temples.

"However, because of the restoration of the priesthood, you and I can be sealed to our loved ones for all eternity! Think of the wonder of that! We can each be endowed with God's power! We can each receive the gift and ministering of the Holy Ghost. We can have angels watch over us. Because of the Spirit of the Lord, we never need to feel alone."

President Russell M. Nelson attends the Syracuse Utah Temple dedication on Sunday, with his wife, Wendy (bottom row, right); Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Mary (bottom row, left); Elder Kevin R. Duncan, Executive Director of the Temple Department, and his wife, Nancy (upper row, left); and Elder Hugo E. Martínez of the Utah Area Presidency, and his wife, Nuria (upper row, right). (Photo: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

A public open house for the temple concluded on May 31. President Nelson announced that the temple would be built in Syracuse during the church's general conference in April of 2020.

Utah is home to more than 2.2 million Latter-day Saints. The Syracuse Utah Temple is the church's 206th temple.

Latter-day Saints worship in temples for several reasons: to feel God's love and peace, to learn more about God's plan for his children and the gospel of Jesus Christ, to make promises with God and with one's husband or wife, and to unite families in this life and the next through sacred ordinances.

President Nelson was accompanied by his wife, Wendy; Elder Quentin L. Cook of the church's Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Mary; Elder Kevin R. Duncan, executive director of the Temple Department, and his wife, Nancy; and Elder Hugo E. Martínez of the Utah Area Presidency, and his wife, Nuria.

"As you sincerely seek Jesus Christ, you will find him here, in his holy house. You will feel his mercy — here. You will find answers to your most vexing questions — here. You will better comprehend the joy of his gospel," President Nelson said Sunday.