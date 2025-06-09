Why waiting to buy appliances could cost you more this summer

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

As summer heats up, so does the pressure on your home appliances.

With potential tariffs looming, rising production costs, and seasonal strain on household machines, experts say now might be the smartest time to upgrade your appliances.

A smart time to shop

If you've been thinking about replacing an aging appliance or starting a home project, now may be a smart time to buy.

With retailers adjusting prices in response to shifting supply chains and the possibility of new tariffs — and with repair costs also rising due to seasonal demand — current inventory may offer one of the last chances to secure lower prices before potential increases take hold.

Summer Is tough on appliances

According to data from the Puls National Appliance Repair Report, repair requests spike in the summer months, especially for refrigerators, freezers, and dishwashers.

High temperatures force these machines to work harder, increasing the risk of breakdowns and higher energy bills.

Refrigerator repairs, for example, peak in July, with average costs exceeding $240.

Freezers and dishwashers follow closely behind, with repair bills often topping $300. And with more outdoor cooking and entertaining, dishwashers and ovens also see increased wear and tear.

Energy efficiency matters more than ever

Older appliances not only break down more often; they also cost more to run.

Newer models are designed to be more energy-efficient, which can help offset rising utility bills during the summer. That's especially important as temperatures climb and your appliances work overtime.

Prices are already rising — and more increases could be coming

Even if your appliances are assembled in the U.S., many of the components such as steel, aluminum, compressors, and electronic boards, are sourced globally. That means any changes in trade policy could ripple through the supply chain and drive-up prices.

While some manufacturers are already raising prices due to higher production costs and supply chain challenges, analysts warn that if tariffs are enacted later this year, prices could climb even higher.

Refrigerators, ranges, washers, and dryers — especially those with smart features — are expected to be hit the hardest.

Shop smart with RC Willey

With appliance breakdowns more common during the summer and prices expected to rise, many consumers are finding themselves needing to act quickly.

RC Willey currently offers a wide selection of in-stock appliances at pre-tariff prices, and continues to monitor market trends to help keep costs competitive.

The retailer also provides price matching, a large clearance center with discounted and scratch-and-dent models, and flexible financing options, including no- and low-interest plans.

These offerings can be especially helpful for shoppers facing an unexpected appliance failure or working within a tight budget.

This summer, shop smart and compare repair costs with replacement options, explore available discounts, and consider financing if needed.

While there's no need to rush, those already in the market may benefit from acting sooner rather than later — before potential tariffs and seasonal demand push prices higher.