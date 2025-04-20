Recruiting: Who has committed to BYU football in the Class of 2026?

Updated - April 24, 2025 at 1:22 p.m. | Posted - April 20, 2025 at 11:35 p.m.

 
PROVO — BYU's recruiting class of 2026 received a significant in the arm early, when four-star tight end Brock Harris committed to the Cougars over the likes of Utah, Michigan, Georgia and Oregon, among many others.

Harris is the third-highest commit pledged to BYU in the 247Sports era, and the highest-rated commit since 2003. The 6-foot-6, 238-pound pass catcher boosted the Cougars' recruiting class into the top-40 nationally by 247Sports, and No. 8 in the Big 12.

But he wasn't alone, either then or since.

Here is a brief look at who has already signed with BYU. Check back often to see how the 2026 recruiting class takes shape.

Note: Although there are several recruiting services to pull from, KSL.com partners with 247Sports to identify a recruit's ranking (namely the 247Sports Composite, which factors in other services). As such, embedded profiles for each athlete are found below, with more info found on the recruiting service's website.

Hard commits: 7

Bott Mulitalo, OT, Lone Peak HS (American Fork, Utah)

  • 247Sports: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (92)
  • Committed: April 24, 2025
  • Official visit: N/A
  • Offers: BYU, USC, Arizona, Arizona State, Iowa State, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UNLV, Utah, Washington, Washington State

Legend Glasker, ATH, Lehi HS (Lehi, Utah)

  • 247Sports: ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (84)
  • Committed: April 20, 2025
  • Official visit: N/A
  • Offers: BYU, California, Colorado State, Hawaii, San Jose State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State, Weber State

Brock Harris, TE, Pine View HS (St. George, Utah)

  • 247Sports: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (92)
  • Committed: April 7, 2025
  • Official visit: June 20, 2024
  • Offers: BYU, Utah, Michigan, Georgia, Oregon, Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, California, Cincinnati, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, San Diego State, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah Tech, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin

PJ Takitaki, EDGE, Lehi HS (Lehi, Utah)

  • 247Sports: ⭐️⭐️⭐⭐ (87)
  • Committed: Dec. 17, 2024
  • Official visit: N/A
  • Offers: BYU, California, San Diego State

Ty Goettsche, TE, Cherry Creek HS (Englewood, Colo.)

  • 247Sports: ⭐️⭐️⭐ (87)
  • Committed: March 29, 2025
  • Official visit: June 12, 2024
  • Offers: BYU, Arizona, Arkansas, Auburn, California, Charlotte, Colorado State, Florida, Michigan, Penn State, San Diego State, TCU, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Tulane, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Vanderbilt, Washington State

Justice Brathwaite, CB, Higley HS (Gilbert, Ariz.)

  • 247Sports: ⭐️⭐️⭐ (85)
  • Committed: Dec. 10, 2024
  • Official visit: N/A
  • Offers: BYU, California, UTEP, Arizona State, Iowa State, Kansas, San Diego State, UNLV

Kaneal Sweetwyne, QB, Skyridge HS (Lehi, Utah)

  • 247Sports: ⭐️⭐️⭐ (85)
  • Committed: Feb. 4, 2025
  • Official visit: N/A
  • Offers: BYU, Utah State, Utah

