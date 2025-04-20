Recruiting: Who has committed to BYU football in the Class of 2026?

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

PROVO — BYU's recruiting class of 2026 received a significant in the arm early, when four-star tight end Brock Harris committed to the Cougars over the likes of Utah, Michigan, Georgia and Oregon, among many others.

Harris is the third-highest commit pledged to BYU in the 247Sports era, and the highest-rated commit since 2003. The 6-foot-6, 238-pound pass catcher boosted the Cougars' recruiting class into the top-40 nationally by 247Sports, and No. 8 in the Big 12.

But he wasn't alone, either then or since.

Here is a brief look at who has already signed with BYU. Check back often to see how the 2026 recruiting class takes shape.

Note: Although there are several recruiting services to pull from, KSL.com partners with 247Sports to identify a recruit's ranking (namely the 247Sports Composite, which factors in other services). As such, embedded profiles for each athlete are found below, with more info found on the recruiting service's website.

Hard commits: 7

Bott Mulitalo, OT, Lone Peak HS (American Fork, Utah)

247Sports : ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (92)

: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (92) Committed : April 24, 2025

: April 24, 2025 Official visit : N/A

: N/A Offers: BYU, USC, Arizona, Arizona State, Iowa State, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UNLV, Utah, Washington, Washington State

BREAKING: Four-star lineman Bott Mulitalo has announced his commitment to BYU, giving the hometown Cougars another cornerstone piece in their 2026 recruiting class https://t.co/FrswuY0Llypic.twitter.com/hk1yx5DY1Y — Blair Angulo (@BlairAngulo) April 24, 2025

Legend Glasker, ATH, Lehi HS (Lehi, Utah)

247Sports : ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (84)

: ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (84) Committed : April 20, 2025

: April 20, 2025 Official visit : N/A

: N/A Offers: BYU, California, Colorado State, Hawaii, San Jose State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State, Weber State

@fsitake@kalanifsitake@BYUfootball@BlairAngulo@BrandonHuffman@Coachhf85@LehiFootball i just want to start of by saying thank you to all of my supporters and mentors for helping me get to where i'm at. and i wanna give a huge shout out to @fsitake for all of the love AG2G🤙 pic.twitter.com/vEmxR6D5Xx — Legend Glasker (@LegendGlasker) April 21, 2025

Brock Harris, TE, Pine View HS (St. George, Utah)

247Sports : ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (92)

: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (92) Committed : April 7, 2025

: April 7, 2025 Official visit : June 20, 2024

: June 20, 2024 Offers: BYU, Utah, Michigan, Georgia, Oregon, Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, California, Cincinnati, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, San Diego State, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah Tech, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin

Brock Harris next to his video Billboard after his hat ceremony



The top TE prospect in the class of 2026 selected BYU & will be joining the team after his mission



Learn more about why Brock picked BYU & what's coming next by clicking his link down belowhttps://t.co/NXnlu5RyGgpic.twitter.com/7SMJKpnl0r — CougConnect (@CougConnect) April 8, 2025

PJ Takitaki, EDGE, Lehi HS (Lehi, Utah)

247Sports : ⭐️⭐️⭐⭐ (87)

: ⭐️⭐️⭐⭐ (87) Committed : Dec. 17, 2024

: Dec. 17, 2024 Official visit : N/A

: N/A Offers: BYU, California, San Diego State

Ty Goettsche, TE, Cherry Creek HS (Englewood, Colo.)

247Sports : ⭐️⭐️⭐ (87)

: ⭐️⭐️⭐ (87) Committed : March 29, 2025

: March 29, 2025 Official visit : June 12, 2024

: June 12, 2024 Offers: BYU, Arizona, Arkansas, Auburn, California, Charlotte, Colorado State, Florida, Michigan, Penn State, San Diego State, TCU, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Tulane, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Vanderbilt, Washington State

I am truly blessed to have the opportunity to live out my dream of playing College Football. With that being said, I am 100% committed to furthering my academic and athletic career at BYU!!!@BYUfootball@CoachKGilbride@CCNextLevelFB@CoachBetti@BYUCougars@BYUpic.twitter.com/UYglFgB4Dr — Ty Goettsche (@TyGoettsche) March 29, 2025

Justice Brathwaite, CB, Higley HS (Gilbert, Ariz.)

247Sports : ⭐️⭐️⭐ (85)

: ⭐️⭐️⭐ (85) Committed : Dec. 10, 2024

: Dec. 10, 2024 Official visit : N/A

: N/A Offers: BYU, California, UTEP, Arizona State, Iowa State, Kansas, San Diego State, UNLV

Kaneal Sweetwyne, QB, Skyridge HS (Lehi, Utah)